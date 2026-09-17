A multi-generational family of witches, cursed to be loveless for centuries, attempts to break the spell by confronting dark secrets and sacrificing for each other.

KIDS FIRST! Film Critic Kennedy P. comments, “The Owens witches are back. I absolutely loved stepping back into this world and seeing these beloved characters and their family story continue. Practical Magic 2 has that perfect mix of magic, romance, family, humor, and a little mystery.” See her full review below.

Practical Magic 2

By Kennedy P., KIDS FIRST! Film Critic, age 12

The Owens witches are back. I absolutely loved stepping back into this world and seeing these beloved characters and their family story continue. Practical Magic 2 has that perfect mix of magic, romance, family, humor, and a little mystery. What I love most is that, even with all the supernatural elements, the heart of the story is really about family and the powerful bond between the Owens women. There is something so special about watching them come together, especially when one of their own needs them most.

Set 25 years after the first film, this one follows Sally’s daughter, Kylie (Joey King), as she experiences the same curse the Owens women have always faced when falling in love. Determined to break the spell, Kylie recruits her sister, Antonia (Maisie Williams), her mom, her aunt, and her great-aunts Frances (Stockard Channing) and Bridget “Jet” (Dianne Wiest) to help her discover the source of the curse. Together, the Owens women embark on a magical journey to uncover the truth and hopefully put an end to the curse once and for all.

The cast brings so much heart and personality to the film. Joey King is wonderful as Kylie, and I loved watching her character discover what it means to be part of the Owens family and carry on their magical legacy. Maisie Williams brings a great energy to Antonia, and seeing the sisters navigate their relationship while facing this challenge together was one of my favorite parts. Of course, seeing Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest return as Frances and Jet adds that wonderful connection to the original film. The sets and locations also help make the movie feel so magical. From the beautiful Owens’ home to the locations surrounding their story, everything feels like it belongs in this enchanted world. The production design creates that cozy, mysterious, witchy atmosphere that fans of the original will recognize and love. If you loved the magic, sisterhood, and unforgettable charm of the original Practical Magic, you will want to see the sequel!

Practical Magic 2 is a story about love, family, sisterhood, and breaking the patterns that have been passed down through generations. It reminds us that we don't have to let fear or the past determine our future. Sometimes the people who love us most are the ones who help us find the courage to break free and become who we are meant to be.