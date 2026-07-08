If you’ve ever dreamed of stepping into Princess Tiana’s world, your chance may be coming sooner than you think.

The excitement continues to grow as Tiana’s Joyful Celebration expands its national tour, bringing the colorful, interactive experience to three more cities in 2027. Designed for families, Disney fans, and anyone who loves a good celebration, the exhibit captures the heart of Princess Tiana’s inspiring story in a way that’s fun, engaging, and full of New Orleans flair.

ESSENCE FESTIVAL OF CULTURE™ – The Walt Disney Company proudly returns as a premier entertainment sponsor of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture™—celebrating the power of storytelling, creativity, and joy. Through immersive experiences, one-of-a-kind panels, talent and character appearances, Disney will spotlight the stories that inspire connection and a sense of belonging. ESSENCE Festival of Culture® takes place July 3 – 5 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Disney/Skip Bolen) CARMEN SMITH (VP, CREATIVE DEVELOPMENT, WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING), STELLA CHASE REESE

The next stops on the tour include:

Advertisement

Los Angeles, California – Discovery Cube Los Angeles, opening Spring 2027

Everett, Washington (just outside Seattle) – Imagine Children’s Museum, opening Summer 2027

Columbus, Ohio – COSI, opening Fall 2027

More tour locations are expected to be announced, meaning the celebration is only getting bigger.

From the moment guests walk through the doors, they’re invited to do more than simply visit an exhibit—they become part of the story. Inspired by the warmth, culture, and vibrant energy of New Orleans, Tiana’s Joyful Celebration is packed with hands-on activities that encourage creativity, teamwork, imagination, and plenty of joyful moments along the way.

Children can jump into interactive experiences, create, play, explore, and help prepare for a festive celebration inspired by Princess Tiana’s determination, kindness, and belief that dreams become reality through hard work and community. Every room offers something new to discover, making it just as memorable for parents as it is for little ones.

Advertisement

ESSENCE FESTIVAL OF CULTURE™ – The Walt Disney Company proudly returns as a premier entertainment sponsor of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture™—celebrating the power of storytelling, creativity, and joy. Through immersive experiences, one-of-a-kind panels, talent and character appearances, Disney will spotlight the stories that inspire connection and a sense of belonging. ESSENCE Festival of Culture® takes place July 3 – 5 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Disney/Skip Bolen) STELLA CHASE REESE

What makes the experience so special is that it celebrates more than a beloved Disney princess. It shines a spotlight on family, culture, friendship, and the idea that everyone has something meaningful to contribute. Whether it’s music, art, cooking, or simply working together, every activity reminds visitors that even the smallest act of kindness can help create something magical.

The exhibit first captured hearts at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, where families embraced its colorful storytelling and immersive design. Now, with the announcement of three additional cities, even more children will have the opportunity to laugh, learn, and celebrate alongside one of Disney’s most inspiring princesses.

ESSENCE FESTIVAL OF CULTURE™ – The Walt Disney Company proudly returns as a premier entertainment sponsor of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture™—celebrating the power of storytelling, creativity, and joy. Through immersive experiences, one-of-a-kind panels, talent and character appearances, Disney will spotlight the stories that inspire connection and a sense of belonging. ESSENCE Festival of Culture® takes place July 3 – 5 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Disney/Skip Bolen) CARMEN SMITH (VP, CREATIVE DEVELOPMENT, WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING)

For families planning adventures in 2027, this is one experience worth adding to the calendar. Whether you’re a lifelong Disney fan or introducing little ones to Princess Tiana for the very first time, Tiana’s Joyful Celebration promises an unforgettable day filled with music, imagination, culture, and plenty of reasons to smile.

Advertisement

After all, every great celebration is better when everyone is invited—and Princess Tiana is making sure the party keeps growing.