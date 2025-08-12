This Black Business Month, it’s impossible to talk about trailblazers without mentioning Cierra Washington — better known to the world as Promise B Mae. She’s the kind of entrepreneur who doesn’t just follow trends; she builds them. With a portfolio of six-figure brands, a fearless business style, and a knack for transforming vision into culture-shifting ventures, Promise has carved out her own lane and isn’t slowing down.

Her empire stretches across industries — entertainment, wellness, auto sales, and now, beauty. Later this month, she’s adding another jewel to her crown with the grand opening of Baddies R Us. The all-pink luxury beauty bar will open its doors in the same shopping center where she once dreamed big, proving that she’s not just bringing luxury to the hood — she’s redefining it. Clients can expect high-end hairstyling, flawless makeup, precision lashes, and more. And while the services will be top-tier, the salon will also double as the backdrop for a new reality TV series, capturing the artistry, ambition, and behind-the-scenes drama of the beauty business.

Of course, this isn’t Promise’s first foray into making waves. She’s the creator of The Nyx Network, a Black woman-led streaming platform, the producer of The Real West Coast Baddies, and the founder of standout brands like The Box Detox and Buss Down Hair Goddess. Her bold vision and magnetic presence have earned her features on CNBC, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, and in national publications.

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Promise B Mae isn’t just a businesswoman — she’s a movement. Baddies R Us is set to be more than a beauty destination; it’s the embodiment of her belief that style, success, and community can all share the same space.

When the doors open, one thing will be certain: the pink revolution has arrived.

Photo credits is Dre LV Photography