art attack on Aug 21.



TMZ reported that Thomas is under doctors’ care and being monitored in the ICU. Quality Control Music confirmed the hospitalization directly to TMZ and asked the public to respect the family’s privacy during his recovery.

❝ “We want to clarify that Pierre ‘P’ Thomas is alive and currently hospitalized receiving medical care,” the rep said. “We ask that everyone keep P and his family in their thoughts and prayers and respectfully give them the privacy and space they need during this time. We deeply appreciate everyone’s concern, support, prayers, and loving energy right now.”

Thomas co-founded Quality Control in 2013 alongside Kevin “Coach K” Lee. The two built the Atlanta-based company from a startup promotion outfit into one of hip-hop’s most influential independent labels, launching the careers of Migos, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, City Girls, and other artists that came to define the sound of Atlanta rap over the last decade.



Quality Control expanded well past music over the years, growing into artist management, sports management through Quality Control Sports, and a broader entertainment portfolio. In 2023, HYBE America acquired the company’s parent, QC Media Holdings, in a deal reported at roughly $300 million, with Thomas and Lee retaining leadership roles.



Thomas has remained a visible and outspoken figure in hip-hop, known for his loyalty to the artists and community he came up with, including his public tributes following the 2022 death of Migos member Takeoff.

Family members are reportedly at his side, consulting with doctors on next steps. No additional details on Thomas’s condition or prognosis have been released.



This is a developing story. Upscale Magazine will update as confirmed information becomes available.

SOME OF THE ARTISTS UNDER QUALITY CONTROL MUSIC

The Migos | Photo: Kathryn Frazier / @klfbiz3