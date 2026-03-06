Alvin Garrett is speaking the language of real love. The Grammy-nominated songwriter and solo artist unleashes his fifth studio album, Talk To Her Like This, today (March 6)—a flawless 10-track R&B/soul project packed with lush live instrumentation, heartfelt confessions, and grooves that play from top to bottom.​

From the chart-topping title track dominating Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay to cookout anthems like “Roll Slide Roll,” Garrett delivers timeless vibes for car rides, wind-downs, or family reunions. The song blends romantic blueprints with football metaphors for love (no fumbles, all teamwork) that feels like southern hospitality wrapped in compassionate masculinity.

The album was entirely produced by Garrett’s longtime friend Gerald Langford (of the Langford twins), a relationship that started back on tour in Boston in 2008. Their instant chemistry clicked, shaping Garrett’s authentic sound.

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Alvin discusses his father’s influence, how he modeled genuine respect for women starting at home, shaping Alvin’s own approach, and the heart behind Talk To Her Like This…

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From penning hits for Kelly Rowland, Joe, Fantasia, Johnny Gill, and Ruben Studdard as an independent artist, to channeling lessons from his father that reshaped his approach to love. He spoke to Upscale about how his dad changed the trajectory of his romantic playbook: “If you want a good woman, you’ve got to talk to her like this.”

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Q&A

Upscale: What’s the vibe fans can expect from Talk To Her Like This?

Alvin Garrett: “It’s one of those ones you can play from top to bottom, talk to her like this, the kind of R&B that you want to speak for you when you’re trying to let her know just how you feel.”

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Upscale: Are there any tour plans for the album?

Alvin Garrett: “As an independent artist. I’ve always done spot dates, but that’s one of my big goals right now is to actually go on a nice, long official tour… We’re also doing a lot of pop-up listening parties… I’m calling it like I’m doing musical town halls. I’m on a campaign.”

Upscale: Do you have any artist(s) you’d love to collab with?

Alvin Garrett: “One that would be like a dream come true… the one and only Al Green… Collaborating with other unique voices like John Legend, Anthony Hamilton, you know, voices that stand on their own.”

Upscale: Alvin, what would you say to young men about expressing emotions when talking to a woman?

Alvin Garrett: “Be OK with your soft side… I believe in what I call compassionate masculinity… That’s a strength, not a liability… A very strong man who’s not afraid to admit when he has emotions and to share those emotions.”

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GRAMMY Award-Nominated R&B Powerhouse, Alvin Garrett | Photo Credit: Nathan Pearcy

Upscale Fam, Talk To Her Like This is out TODAY!

Alabama native Alvin Garrett pours his Southern roots into this timeless love album—a daily devotion to women and blueprint for men, clearly felt from start to finish. Go stream everywhere now. Follow @alvingarrett on IG/TikTok/FB or hit alvingarrett.com.

All photos courtesy of Alvin Garrett



