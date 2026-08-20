The Nation of Islam is mourning the passing of Mother Khadijah Farrakhan, the devoted wife of Minister Louis Farrakhan, who died at the age of 90.

For decades, Mother Khadijah remained a steady and respected presence within the Nation of Islam. While she largely stayed out of the public spotlight, her influence was deeply felt through her unwavering commitment to her family, her faith, and the organization’s mission. She was widely admired for her grace, humility, and steadfast support throughout her husband’s decades of leadership.

Born Betsy Ross, she married Louis Farrakhan in 1953, and together they built a life rooted in faith and service after embracing Islam. Over the course of their more than 70-year marriage, the couple raised nine children and shared a journey marked by both extraordinary milestones and personal challenges.

Throughout the years, Mother Khadijah occasionally addressed audiences, offering heartfelt messages centered on the importance of family, unity, and spiritual growth. Her words reflected the compassion and wisdom that many came to associate with her, even as she chose a life away from constant public attention.

News of her passing has prompted an outpouring of condolences from members of the Nation of Islam and supporters who remember her as a devoted wife, loving mother, and respected matriarch. Many have reflected on the quiet yet meaningful impact she had on countless lives through her example of faith, resilience, and service.