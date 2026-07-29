LOS ANGELES — Hollywood’s creative community gathered in Los Angeles to celebrate the highly anticipated return of one of television’s most refreshing and original series, Diarra From Detroit. On the eve of the season two premiere, Scene & Heard hosted an exclusive evening that blended entertainment, conversation, and community into an unforgettable experience.

The celebration began with the aptly named “Showdown” reception, transforming the venue into an immersive detective-themed experience inspired by the hit series. Guests enjoyed interactive bingo, mystery-solving activities, signature cocktails, and a barbecue-inspired menu that kept attendees coming back for seconds while reconnecting with friends and fellow creatives before the screening.

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The evening’s centerpiece was an exclusive preview of the new season, giving invited guests an early look at what’s ahead for Detroit’s favorite detective before the series officially returned to audiences.

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Following the screening, series creator and star Diarra Kilpatrick joined Emmy-nominated actress Yvonne Orji for an intimate installment of “The Process,” Scene & Heard’s signature conversation series. The candid discussion offered a behind-the-scenes look at the creative journey behind the show’s second season, touching on character development, storytelling, and what Kilpatrick described as the “controlled chaos” of bringing the acclaimed series to life.

Rather than feeling like a traditional panel discussion, the conversation carried the warmth of a family reunion. Industry friends and supporters—including Issa Rae, Kenya Barris, Jay Ellis, and other familiar faces—filled the room to celebrate Kilpatrick and the continued success of the series. Their presence underscored the collaborative spirit that has helped Diarra From Detroit become one of television’s most talked-about shows.

The celebration wasn’t over once the credits rolled. Guests were surprised with a Diarra From Detroit-themed ice cream truck activation, offering one final interactive moment that perfectly captured the playful personality of the series while giving attendees another opportunity to mingle long after the screening ended.

More than a premiere event, the evening embodied what both Diarra From Detroit and Scene & Heard represent: authentic storytelling, meaningful conversation, creative collaboration, and the power of community.

Season two of Diarra From Detroit is now streaming on Paramount+, with the first two episodes available now. New episodes premiere every Wednesday.