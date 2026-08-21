There are moments in an artist’s journey when you can feel something special taking shape. For Sy’Rai, that moment is Cold War, her highly anticipated new EP arriving Aug. 28, 2026.

On Aug. 21, Upscale Magazine was invited to an exclusive listening experience for Cold War, offering an intimate first listen to the project ahead of its official release.

Surrounded by family, creatives, music executives and supporters, Sy’Rai shared a body of work that reveals an artist continuing to discover, define and confidently embrace her own musical identity.

Known professionally as Sy’Rai, the singer-songwriter is stepping into a new chapter with Cold War. The project marks an important moment in her evolution and makes one thing increasingly clear: She is ready to be recognized on her own terms.

And judging from what we heard, Cold War is a project worth paying attention to.

Building the Sound of ‘Cold War’

The majority of Cold War was produced by Los Angeles-based duo SHAKESPEARE!, comprised of Tradessa Willis and Trevon Trapper.

Known for powerful vocals, soulful storytelling and dynamic performance energy, SHAKESPEARE! blends R&B, soul, pop and contemporary influences into a genre-blending sound that provides Sy’Rai with a strong musical foundation throughout the project.

Their creative fingerprints are evident across the EP, helping shape its sonic identity while giving Sy’Rai room to explore different emotions, sounds and sides of her personality.

The exception is “Late Night,” produced by WillOnDaBeatz, Xris Keys and Troy Taylor.

Their combined production brings another distinctive flavor to the project while complementing the larger sound and vision of Cold War.

The result is a cohesive EP that still allows each song to have its own personality.

Sy’Rai Is Defining Her Own Artistic Identity

One of the most compelling aspects of Cold War is hearing Sy’Rai step further into her identity as an artist.

There is, of course, an undeniable musical legacy surrounding her. Her mother, Brandy, is one of contemporary R&B’s most celebrated voices.

But Sy’Rai is not attempting to duplicate her mother’s journey.

She is creating her own.

That distinction became particularly clear during our conversation with Sy’Rai following the listening experience. Upscale Magazine sat down with her for a candid interview about Cold War, her creative process and what she hopes listeners will take away from the project.

Sy’Rai was open, engaging and clearly energized by this new chapter.

Her enthusiasm for the music was infectious, and it was apparent that Cold War represents more than another release. It is an opportunity to introduce audiences to the artist she is becoming.

Family, Management and a Strong Support System

The evening was made even more meaningful by the presence of Sy’Rai’s mother, Brandy, along with members of her family who came out to support her.

The love and pride in the room were unmistakable.

Also in attendance was music executive Al Manerson, Sy’Rai’s manager, who has been part of the team helping guide her career and support her continued development as an artist.

For an artist preparing to release a personal body of work, that combination of family and professional support carries weight.

Brandy’s presence, alongside Sy’Rai’s management team, served as a reminder that she is surrounded by people invested in her talent and continued growth.

It was especially refreshing to see the room celebrate Sy’Rai not simply because of her famous lineage, but because of the individuality she is developing for herself.

The Creative Team Behind the EP

SHAKESPEARE! plays a major role in the sound of Cold War, bringing together R&B, soul, pop and contemporary influences throughout the project.

Their work gives the EP a cohesive musical foundation while keeping Sy’Rai firmly at its center.

For “Late Night,” Sy’Rai collaborated with WillOnDaBeatz, Xris Keys and Troy Taylor, who handled production on the track.

Those different creative voices add dimension without distracting from Sy’Rai’s overall artistic vision.

Inside the ‘Cold War’ Tracklist

From our exclusive listen, Cold War feels designed to connect.

The project moves through different emotional spaces, allowing Sy’Rai to showcase vulnerability, confidence, attitude and youthful energy. There is an authenticity in her delivery that makes the music feel personal without sacrificing accessibility.

The tracklist includes:

“Mind Ya Business”

“We Already Knew That”

“Late Night”

“Bullseye”

“Paragon,” featuring SHAKESPEARE!

“Stimulation”

“Swimming Pools”

“Cold War”

The title Cold War itself suggests an exploration of emotional push and pull — the tension that can exist between attraction, independence, conflict and connection.

The EP does not feel like an artist trying to determine what an audience wants from her.

Instead, it feels like Sy’Rai discovering what she wants to say and gaining the confidence to say it.

More Than Brandy’s Daughter

It would be easy to focus solely on Sy’Rai being Brandy’s daughter.

But after experiencing Cold War and speaking with her, that would miss the larger story.

Sy’Rai is a young woman developing her own creative voice.

She respects where she comes from, but she is clearly focused on where she is going.

That is what makes Cold War compelling.

Listeners are not simply being introduced to the daughter of a legendary R&B singer. They are being introduced to Sy’Rai, the artist.

She is building her own identity, finding her own sound and preparing to tell her own story.

Now, Cold War gives her an even bigger canvas.

What Comes Next for Sy’Rai

The Aug. 21 listening experience gave Upscale Magazine an exclusive glimpse into what Sy’Rai has been creating behind the scenes.

Now, the rest of the world gets its opportunity.

Cold War arrives Aug. 28, 2026, introducing audiences to an artist with an emerging sound, a distinctive perspective and more to say.

For Sy’Rai, this is not simply about releasing an EP.

It is about stepping into her own.

And if what we heard during the exclusive listening experience is any indication, Sy’Rai is only getting started.