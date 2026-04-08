Beyoncé brought her family, her brand, and her vision together last night. She appeared alongside her mother, Tina Knowles, and eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, at a private Los Angeles event celebrating the official launch of Cécred’s new “Take the Heat. Body the Look” Styling Collection.

The atmosphere carried the kind of intention that only comes when a brand deeply knows itself. Tina Knowles built her legacy running hair salons and hosting hair shows. Her daughter has now channeled that same spirit into a high fashion hair showcase that felt both personal and powerful. The performances were elite and electrifying, setting a tone that matched the collection’s boldness.

The Line: Take the Heat. Body the Look.

The Styling Collection, which officially released on March 19, 2026, features six products all powered by CÉCRED’s StemShield Complex. This complex shields hair against heat up to 450°F, humidity, pollution, and styling-related damage. Every product is safe for color-treated hair and offers layering flexibility.

“We’d already built a healthy foundation with our Foundation and Protection collections, and now with Styling, we can make sure the way we finish the hair supports everything that came before it,” Beyoncé’s hairstylist Neal Farinah tells Vogue

All products are infused with Cécred’s signature Temple Oud scent, a luxurious blend of oud, Australian sandalwood, warm musk, night-blooming jasmine, Haitian vetiver, and violet

Courtesy of CÉCRED

The Collection in Action

Chicago-based hair and beauty content creator Niara Alexis put the products to the test. Known for her TikTok and YouTube channels dedicated to silk presses and hair care routines, Niara knows her way around a blowout.

Watch her CÉCRED signature blowout tutorial. (Credit: @niaraalexis_ via TikTok)

Houston rapper Monaleo pulled up to show support, Beyoncé’s artist Chloe Bailey, and a wave of notable influencers and creators filled the room, sharing the experience with their audiences in real time.

Beyoncé and Monaleo at her Cecred event, with Monaleo captioning the post“pimpcess X queen bey .”

Beyoncé and Chloe Bailey | Photo Credit: colmenabeyonce

Victoria Monét with Chloe and Jordan Chiles at Cecred’s Styling Collection Launch Party | @victoriantribe

Content Creator Giovanni Ferrer | Photo Credit: giofilipinohair

The performances were elite and electrifying, setting a tone that matched the collection’s essence. (Videos via Brooke Devard (@brookedevard) on TikTok)