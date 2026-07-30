Atlanta got an early taste of championship boxing as undisputed heavyweight champion Claressa “T-Rex” Shields and undefeated rising star Ernesto “Tito” Mercado brought excitement, inspiration, and knockout energy to Buckhead Fight Club during a fan meet-and-greet and open media workout.

The event gave boxing fans a rare opportunity to interact with two of the sport’s biggest names before they step into the spotlight on Saturday, August 15, when they headline a blockbuster night of boxing at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The card will stream live on DAZN, with both fighters looking to make powerful statements inside the ring.

Shields, widely regarded as the Greatest Woman of All Time (GWOAT) in boxing, greeted fans, signed memorabilia, posed for photos, and showcased the intensity that has made her one of the most accomplished fighters in history. Alongside longtime trainer John David Jackson, Shields demonstrated the speed, precision, and confidence that have defined her legendary career.

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The reigning undisputed heavyweight champion is preparing for one of the biggest moments of her career when she faces unified WBC and WBA champion Kaye Scott in the first women’s main event ever held at State Farm Arena. A victory would add another historic milestone to Shields’ remarkable résumé as she attempts to join Roy Jones Jr. as one of the only heavyweight champions in more than 120 years to successfully capture a world championship after moving back down in weight.

Sharing the spotlight was undefeated knockout artist Ernesto “Tito” Mercado, who energized the crowd ahead of his co-main event showdown against Emmanuel Tagoe. Fresh off signing a long-term partnership with Salita Promotions and Wynn Records, Mercado enters the bout with growing momentum and an undefeated record that continues to make him one of boxing’s most exciting rising stars.

The afternoon also featured Mercado’s father and trainer Ernesto Mercado Sr., Buckhead Fight Club owner Terri Moss, and a surprise appearance from Harry the Hawk, the Atlanta Hawks’ beloved mascot, adding even more excitement to the fan-friendly event.

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With Atlanta continuing to emerge as a premier destination for major sporting events, the energy inside Buckhead Fight Club served as a preview of what’s expected to be an unforgettable night of championship boxing on August 15.