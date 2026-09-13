There is something particularly satisfying about trading December's cold temperatures for turquoise water, warm Caribbean breezes and a few days when the most pressing question is whether to head to the pool or the beach.

This December, The Val Copeland Group is giving grown travelers one more reason to leave the winter coats at home.

The final Grown Folks Trip of 2026 heads to St. Maarten December 3–7 for The Winter Wine Down, a four-night Caribbean escape centered on relaxation, connection and plenty of grown-folks fun.

Guests will stay at The Morgan Resort – Spa & Village, where contemporary island style meets sweeping Caribbean views. The setting creates the kind of vacation that can move easily from a slow morning overlooking the water to an afternoon poolside and an evening spent enjoying the island.

Why St. Maarten?

St. Maarten offers a compelling combination for travelers who want more than a beautiful resort.

The Dutch side of the Caribbean island is known for its beaches, restaurants, nightlife, shopping and international energy. And because the island is shared by Dutch St. Maarten and French Saint-Martin, travelers can experience two distinct cultural influences during one vacation.

That might mean spending the morning beside brilliant blue water, venturing out for an island lunch, exploring local shops in the afternoon and returning to the resort in time to dress for dinner.

For travelers who appreciate beautiful destinations but also want something to actually do once they arrive, St. Maarten delivers.

A Vacation Designed for Grown Folks

The Winter Wine Down isn't being positioned as another crowded group tour with every hour accounted for. The appeal is the opportunity to travel with other adults from across the country while still having room to enjoy the destination at your own pace.

Think good conversation, beautiful surroundings, cocktails by the water, resort days and evenings when getting dressed is part of the experience.

It is also an opportunity to meet new people without the awkwardness of traveling completely alone. Group travel creates a built-in community, while the Caribbean setting provides plenty of space to step away and recharge when you want quiet.

For couples, friends and solo travelers alike, that balance can be one of the best parts of a well-curated group escape.

Your Home in St. Maarten

The Morgan Resort – Spa & Village provides the backdrop for the four-night getaway.

Located near the Caribbean Sea, the resort offers the atmosphere travelers increasingly want from an island vacation: contemporary accommodations, water views, resort amenities and easy access to the surrounding destination.

Pool and oceanview accommodations are currently available for The Winter Wine Down, although some room categories have already sold out.

And there is something worth remembering about an oceanview room in December: waking up, opening the curtains and seeing Caribbean blue instead of winter gray has a way of changing your entire morning.

More Than a Getaway

The best trips often become markers in our lives.

They celebrate birthdays, friendships, accomplishments and new chapters. Sometimes they don't commemorate anything at all. Sometimes you've simply decided that joy deserves a place on the calendar.

The Winter Wine Down offers that kind of pause before 2026 comes to a close.

Four nights. A Caribbean island. New connections. Familiar friends. Warm weather. Good food. Beautiful views. And enough distance from everyday responsibilities to remember what it feels like to simply enjoy where you are.

For travelers who have spent the year handling business, caring for everyone else, meeting deadlines and moving from one responsibility to another, St. Maarten may be exactly where the year should end.

Reserve Your Place

The Winter Wine Down takes place December 3–7, 2026, at The Morgan Resort – Spa & Village in St. Maarten.

A $350 per-person deposit holds your reservation, and payment plans are available. Final payment is due November 2, 2026.

Pool and oceanview rooms remain available, but some accommodations have already sold out.

For additional trip information, current availability and reservations, visit The Val Copeland Group at valcopelandgroup.com.