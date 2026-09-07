In partnership with

There is something undeniably refreshing about a perfectly ripe pineapple. Juicy, naturally sweet and bursting with tropical flavor, pineapple is more than a delicious addition to a fruit platter—it is also packed with nutrients that can support a healthy lifestyle.

Whether enjoyed fresh, added to a smoothie or paired with a favorite savory dish, pineapple offers an impressive combination of vitamin C, manganese, fiber, water and naturally occurring plant compounds. One cup of pineapple chunks contains about 82 calories, 2 grams of fiber and 88 mg of vitamin C, according to USDA nutrition information. (Snap Ed)

Here are seven reasons to make this golden fruit part of your wellness routine.

1. A Powerful Source of Vitamin C

Pineapple is particularly rich in vitamin C, an essential nutrient involved in immune function and tissue repair. Vitamin C also plays an important role in producing collagen, the protein that helps support healthy skin and connective tissue. (Cleveland Clinic)

For those looking to nourish their skin from the inside out, adding colorful fruits such as pineapple to a balanced diet is a delicious place to start.

2. It Supports Digestive Health

Pineapple contains fiber, which is important for maintaining a healthy digestive system. But there is another interesting component: bromelain, a group of enzymes naturally found in pineapple.

Bromelain helps break down proteins, which is one reason pineapple has attracted attention from researchers studying digestion. However, more research is needed before making strong claims about pineapple or bromelain as a digestive treatment. (NCCIH)

3. It Provides Manganese

Pineapple is an excellent source of manganese, a trace mineral involved in several important processes in the body, including metabolism, bone formation and antioxidant defenses. (Cleveland Clinic)

That makes this tropical fruit a surprisingly nutrient-dense choice for such a naturally sweet food.

Hands Down Some Of The Best 0% Interest Credit Cards

Pay no interest until nearly 2028 with some of the best hand-picked credit cards this year. They are perfect for anyone looking to pay down their debt, and not add to it!

4. It Helps Add Fiber to Your Day

Fiber helps support digestive health and can contribute to feelings of fullness. A cup of pineapple provides approximately 2 grams of dietary fiber. (Snap Ed)

For an even more satisfying snack, pair pineapple with a source of protein, such as Greek yogurt or cottage cheese.

5. It Contains Antioxidant Compounds

Pineapple contains vitamin C and other plant compounds with antioxidant activity. Antioxidants help protect cells from oxidative stress, making fruits and vegetables an important part of an overall healthy eating pattern. (Frontiers)

6. Bromelain Is Being Studied for Its Potential Anti-Inflammatory Effects

Bromelain has generated considerable scientific interest because laboratory and clinical research suggests it may have anti-inflammatory properties. However, the evidence is not strong enough to say that eating pineapple treats inflammation or inflammatory diseases. (NCCIH)

Think of pineapple as a nutritious food—not a replacement for medical care.

7. It Makes Healthy Eating Feel Indulgent

Perhaps one of pineapple's greatest advantages is simple: it tastes good.

Fresh pineapple can transform breakfast, salads and smoothies, while grilled pineapple makes a beautiful addition to a summer-inspired meal. Choosing whole pineapple rather than heavily sweetened pineapple products can help you enjoy its natural sweetness without unnecessary added sugar.

The Upscale Wellness Takeaway

Pineapple doesn't need exaggerated health claims to earn a place at the table. Its combination of vitamin C, manganese, fiber, hydration and naturally occurring plant compounds makes it a flavorful addition to a balanced diet.

And while no single food can provide every nutrient the body needs, incorporating a colorful variety of fruits and vegetables is one of the simplest ways to make everyday wellness both nutritious and enjoyable.

So the next time you reach for something sweet, consider going tropical. A few juicy slices of pineapple may be exactly the refreshing touch your plate—and your wellness routine—needs.

Health note: Pineapple is generally safe for most people, but some individuals may experience mouth irritation, stomach upset or allergic reactions. Bromelain supplements are different from eating whole pineapple and may interact with certain medications. If you take medication or have a medical condition, consult your healthcare professional before using bromelain supplements. (NCCIH)