Travelers heading to the airport may want to double-check the size of their carry-on luggage before their next flight. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is rolling out advanced screening technology that could make oversized carry-on bags a thing of the past.

The agency has been quietly installing new computed tomography (CT) scanners at airport security checkpoints across the country. While the technology is designed to improve security and speed up the screening process, it also comes with a significant catch: your carry-on must physically fit through the scanner’s opening.

For travelers accustomed to squeezing oversized bags through security, the upgrade could lead to unexpected baggage fees and last-minute gate checks.

New CT Scanners Are Changing the Security Process

The TSA began deploying the new CT scanners after receiving more than $781 million in federal funding in 2022 to modernize airport security equipment. Unlike traditional X-ray machines, the new scanners generate detailed three-dimensional images of luggage, allowing TSA officers to rotate and inspect the contents from multiple angles without opening the bag.

The upgraded technology is already improving the passenger experience at many airports. In locations equipped with CT scanners, travelers often no longer need to remove laptops, tablets, or TSA-approved liquids from their bags during screening, helping security lines move more efficiently.

However, not every airport has made the transition yet, and nationwide implementation is expected to continue over the next several years.

Oversized Carry-On Bags May No Longer Make It Through Security

While airline carry-on size restrictions haven’t officially changed, the new scanners introduce a practical limitation that travelers should know about.

The scanner openings measure approximately 24.5 inches by 16.5 inches, meaning luggage must fit comfortably through the machine before it can be screened. Most U.S. airlines currently allow carry-on bags measuring up to 22 x 14 x 9 inches, including wheels and handles.

Many travelers have previously relied on slightly oversized soft-sided bags that could pass unnoticed through security. With the new equipment, those extra inches could become a costly mistake if a bag cannot fit through the scanner and must be checked instead.

As several major airlines continue increasing checked baggage fees, being forced to check a bag unexpectedly could add unnecessary travel expenses.

Film Photographers Should Plan Ahead

The new CT scanners present another concern for travelers carrying unprocessed photographic film. Unlike traditional X-ray machines, CT scanners can damage undeveloped film, potentially ruining valuable photographs.

Passengers traveling with film should notify a TSA officer before screening and request a manual inspection to help protect their images.

How Travelers Can Prepare

If you’re planning a trip, now is a good time to measure your carry-on luggage—including the wheels and handles—to ensure it meets airline size requirements and can pass through TSA’s newer screening equipment.

Photo By Marissa Grootes

Travel experts also recommend packing lighter, using compression cubes, and reviewing airline baggage policies before heading to the airport. These simple steps can help travelers avoid unexpected fees, reduce stress at security checkpoints, and make the airport experience smoother.

As the TSA continues expanding CT scanner technology to airports nationwide, travelers who pack smart and stay informed will be better prepared for the future of air travel.