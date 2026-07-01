LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Teyana Taylor attends the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

The most prolific night in Hip Hop Culture happened on June 28th at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

The BET Awards 2026 delivered more than a celebration — it became one of the most memorable nights in recent entertainment history, honoring the brilliance, influence, and cultural power of Black artistry across music, television, film, fashion, sports, and digital media.

Airing live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, this year’s ceremony reminded audiences why the BET Awards remain known as Culture’s Biggest Night. From the moment the show began, BET brought together some of the most iconic names in the history of music and entertainment, including Janet Jackson, Queen Latifah, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Martin Lawrence, Cardi B, Teyana Taylor, Sylvia Rhone, Ice Cube, Kelly Rowland, Nas, Common, SZA, Lizzo, Doechii, Doja Cat, T.I., Tems, Rick Ross, French Montana, Max B, Erica Campbell, Le’Andria Johnson, and more.

The evening was hosted by comedian and digital powerhouse Druski, who made history as the youngest host in BET Awards history. With confidence, timing, and his signature comedic presence, Druski carried the night with ease, proving that his influence extends far beyond social media. His opening monologue set the tone for an evening filled with humor, celebration, reflection, and unforgettable cultural moments.

This was not just an awards show. It was a statement.

The BET Awards 2026 recognized Black excellence across more than 20 categories, celebrating the artists, actors, creators, athletes, executives, and visionaries shaping culture in real time. With unforgettable performances and powerful tributes, the ceremony honored the legacy of legends while also spotlighting the next generation of creators who continue to move the culture forward.

One of the night’s biggest winners was Teyana Taylor, who took home four major honors, including the Icon of the Year Award, the newly introduced Fashion Vanguard Award, Video Director of the Year, and Best Actress. Her wins reflected the rare versatility of an artist who continues to redefine what it means to be a modern creative force.

In one of the evening’s most emotional moments, Janet Jackson took the stage to present Taylor with the Icon of the Year Award, sponsored by Hyundai. Jackson praised Taylor as “an unflinching perfectionist,” recognizing her devotion, discipline, focus, and visionary approach to every creative space she enters. Taylor’s tearful acceptance became one of the defining moments of the night.

The ceremony also honored Ms. Lauryn Hill with the Living Legend Icon Award, sponsored by Sprite. Presented by Ice Cube, the honor celebrated Hill’s artistry, discipline, cultural influence, and timeless body of work. Hill later closed the show with electrifying performances of “Ex-Factor” and “Everything Is Everything,” delivering a finale that reminded the audience why her music continues to live across generations.

Her tribute brought together an extraordinary lineup of artists and admirers, including Alexia Jayy, Common, Doechii, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Nas, Queen Latifah, Rapsody, Selah, SZA, Tierra Whack, The War and Treaty, Zion Marley, and YG Marley. The moment was not only a tribute to Hill’s legacy, but also a celebration of the blueprint she created for fearless, intelligent, soul-bearing artistry.

Music executive Sylvia Rhone was presented with the Ultimate Icon Award, sponsored by Unstopables. Presented by Kelly Rowland, the award honored Rhone’s visionary leadership, her dedication to uplifting artists, and her historic contributions to the ongoing genius of American music. Her recognition served as an important reminder that Black excellence is not only found on the stage, but also in the boardrooms, executive offices, and behind-the-scenes spaces where culture is protected and expanded.

This year, BET also introduced two new awards that reflected the evolution of modern influence. The Fashion Vanguard Award was presented to Teyana Taylor, recognizing her impact on fashion, style, and creative expression. The Pulse Award was presented to Druski, honoring his contribution to digital media, podcasting, emerging platforms, and the conversations shaping today’s cultural landscape.

The performances throughout the evening were just as powerful as the honors.

T.I. opened the show with a high-energy performance of “Top Back” and “Let ’Em Know,” immediately setting the stage for an electric night. The show continued with performances from Baby Keem, Cardi B, Doechii, French Montana, Kenny Iko, KWN, Max B, Rapsody, Rick Ross, Tems, and more.

Cardi B brought unmatched energy to the stage with performances of “ErrTime” and “Pretty & Petty,” reminding viewers why she remains one of the most commanding performers in hip-hop. Tems delivered a soulful and captivating performance of “What You Need,” while Kehlani gave an emotional rendition of “Folded,” drawing the audience into one of the night’s most intimate musical moments.

The evening also featured a deeply moving tribute to the late D’Angelo, honoring his life, artistry, and musical legacy. His longtime band, The Vanguard, helped bring the moment to life, joined by Ari Lennox, BJ the Chicago Kid, Durand Bernarr, George Clinton, and RAYE. The tribute culminated in a touching onstage moment with D’Angelo’s children, making it one of the most heartfelt portions of the broadcast.

The In Memoriam segment was anchored by the timeless music of late gospel pioneer Richard Smallwood, with moving vocal performances by Erica Campbell and Le’Andria Johnson. Together, they honored the lives and contributions of those lost over the past year with grace, reverence, and spiritual power.

Druski also brought his signature humor to the show through a live Coulda Been Records audition skit featuring Durand Bernarr and Saint Harison. In another surprise moment, he welcomed Martin Lawrence to the stage to introduce Yung Miami, who then presented Doechii and SZA with the BET Her Award.

From comedy to legacy, gospel to hip-hop, fashion to film, the night flowed as a full celebration of Black creativity in every form.

Ahead of the live show, BET Awards Red Carpet Live!, presented by Hyundai and McDonald’s, returned with hosts Bow Wow and Rocsi Diaz on the Main Stage, Loren Lorosa on the Style Stage presented by Mielle, Jason Lee on the Digital Stage, and Tierra Marsh and Brian McIntosh hosting the Social Stage. Several honors were revealed during the pre-show, including Sportswoman of the Year, Sportsman of the Year, The Pulse Award, and the YoungStars Award.

Before the red carpet, BET also premiered Behind the Image: BET Awards Edition, featuring Druski, Keke Palmer, and T.I., hosted by Terrence J, with a special performance from Fetty Wap. The network also premiered Bow Wow’s NPR Tiny Desk performance, adding another layer of nostalgia and celebration to the evening.

Presenters throughout the night included Carl Anthony Payne II, Chloe Bailey, Chris “Comedian CP” Powell, Deon Cole, DeRay Davis, Diarra Kilpatrick, Gail Bean, Isaiah John, Jaafar Jackson, Jacob Latimore, Keke Palmer, Kelly Rowland, Latto, Luke James, Marsai Martin, Nia Long, Yung Miami, and more.

As a whole, the BET Awards 2026 stood as a bold reminder of the depth, range, and global influence of Black culture. BET did not simply produce an awards show; it created a cultural moment. The ceremony brought legends, innovators, icons, and rising stars into one room and reminded the world that Black artistry continues to define the sound, style, language, and spirit of entertainment.

From Janet Jackson’s graceful tribute to Teyana Taylor, to Ms. Lauryn Hill’s powerful closing performance, to Druski making history and carrying the night with charm and confidence, the 2026 ceremony will be remembered as one of BET’s most unforgettable celebrations of music, culture, and Black excellence..

Complete List of BET Awards 2026 Winners

Album of the YearLet God Sort Em Out — Clipse

Best Collaboration“Chains & Whips” — Clipse featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best Female R&B/Pop ArtistKehlani

Best Male R&B/Pop ArtistLeon Thomas

Best New ArtistOlivia Dean

Best GroupClipse

Best Female Hip-Hop ArtistCardi B

Best Male Hip-Hop ArtistKendrick Lamar

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award“Headphones” — Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I.

BET Her Award“Girl Get Up” — Doechii and SZA

Video of the Year“Folded” — Kehlani

Video Director of the YearTeyana Taylor

Best MovieSinners

Best ActressTeyana Taylor

Best ActorMichael B. Jordan

Fashion Vanguard AwardTeyana Taylor

Pulse AwardDruski

YoungStars AwardJazzy’s World TV

Sportswoman of the YearA’ja Wilson — Basketball