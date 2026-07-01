R&B superstar Chris Brown has been ordered to pay nearly $13 million in damages following a California jury’s decision in a civil lawsuit stemming from a 2020 dog attack at his Los Angeles-area home.

The lawsuit was filed by former housekeeper Maria Avila, who alleged she suffered catastrophic injuries after being attacked by one of Brown’s dogs while working at his residence. Court records indicate Avila sustained severe injuries to her face and arm, underwent multiple surgeries and skin graft procedures, and continues to experience lasting physical and emotional effects from the incident.

During the trial, Brown acknowledged negligence related to the incident but maintained that he had previously warned Avila about the dog. After hearing testimony and reviewing the evidence, the jury found Brown liable and awarded Avila nearly $13 million in damages. Additional compensation was also awarded to members of her family for the impact the attack had on their lives.

The verdict represents one of the most significant civil judgments Brown has faced in recent years and adds to a long list of legal matters that have followed the Grammy Award-winning artist throughout his career.

Despite the ruling, Brown continues to perform and remains one of R&B’s most commercially successful entertainers, with an international fan base and an ongoing tour schedule.

As the case draws widespread attention, it also serves as a reminder of the legal responsibilities that come with pet ownership—particularly when animals are known to pose a potential danger to others.