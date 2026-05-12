At just 18 years old, Demetria Coley is already making history and inspiring a new generation of young leaders in healthcare. The Florida native recently became the youngest graduate in the history of the Florida State University College of Nursing after earning her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in May 2026. Her remarkable academic journey is a testament to discipline, resilience, and purpose, proving that age has no limits when determination and vision lead the way.

Coley’s path toward success began long before she stepped onto FSU’s campus. Raised by her father, Demetrius Coley, a science educator, she was encouraged to take education seriously from an early age. By the age of 15, she had already graduated from high school while simultaneously earning her associate degree from what is now known as Tallahassee State College, becoming the institution’s youngest graduate — a record previously held by her older sister.

Her journey is also deeply personal. Inspired by her late mother, Elicia Coley, who worked as a NICU nurse before passing away from ovarian cancer in 2020, Demetria chose to pursue nursing as both a career and a calling. During her time in school, she gained hands-on experience through clinical work, volunteering in emergency departments, and completing a preceptorship at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies. Those experiences solidified her desire to work in neonatal intensive care and continue the legacy her mother began.

While many young adults are still discovering their path, Demetria Coley is already stepping into history with clarity, compassion, and purpose. Her story is more than an academic achievement — it’s a powerful reminder that preparation, faith, and perseverance can accelerate dreams beyond expectation. As she begins her nursing career, Coley is not only honoring her mother’s memory but also becoming a symbol of excellence for young Black women entering healthcare and higher education across the country.