If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to … Disclosure Day.

KIDS FIRST! Film Critic Ilana O. comments, “Disclosure Day presents a refreshing return to acclaimed director Steven Spielberg’s take on the alien genre and allows audiences to question the implications of extraterrestrial life!” Avani M. adds, “Steven Spielberg and John Williams have created another suspenseful thriller together. Disclosure Day starts in the middle of the story and kept me on the edge of my seat throughout the film.” Ryker N. adds, “Disclosure Day really has me astonished! If you think E.T. – the Extra-Terrestrial is out of this world, hold on to your seats as Spielberg delivers another stunning story about humanity encountering the unknown.” Selene W. contributes, “Disclosure Day incites many questions regarding the existence of life beyond our galaxy! Steven Spielberg attempts to explore this conundrum in this film, which I found to be both confusing and contradictory.” Julie O. wraps it up with, “While Disclosure Day has similar plot elements to other alien sci-fi movies it also stands out on its own. The main objective is to get information out to the public instead of focusing on specific alien encounters.” See their full reviews below.

Disclosure DayBy Ilana O., KIDS FIRST! Film Critic, age 18https://youtu.be/kthol9gXkpU

Disclosure Day presents a refreshing return to acclaimed director Steven Spielberg’s take on the alien genre and allows audiences to question the implications of extraterrestrial life! The film’s pacing of the story, tense action sequences, stellar ensemble cast and ambient score, create a unique cinematic experience. While the first and second acts are thrilling, the finale is rendered predictable. Nevertheless, the movie maintains balance by keeping the heart of the narrative in mind.

The storyline follows Margaret Fairchild (Emily Blunt), a local TV meteorologist and Dr. Daniel Kellner (Josh O’Connor), a cybersecurity expert, who must work together to expose the secrets of a government conspiracy surrounding UFO activity. While wrestling with their conscience, they are pursued by authorities from Wardex, a secret corporate agency that plans to suppress the truth from the public.

The main cast members are Margaret Fairchild, Dr. Daniel Kellner, Noah Scanlon (Colin Firth), Jane Blankenship (Eve Hewson), Hugo Wakefield (Colman Domingo) and Jackson (Wyatt Russell). Emily Blunt brings emotional depth to her character through her ability to evoke a sense of vulnerability and compassion as she is faced with the reality of non-human entities. Impressively, she takes on multiple linguistic challenges as the film features her character speaking in three languages which deepen the alien conspiracy. Some of the languages she speaks are Russian, Korean and even an alien tongue. In the most pivotal scene, Blunt provides an authentic performance by creating unsettling alien clicking sounds in one take, adding an edge to her character. Colman Domingo contributes a calming presence to Hugo through his slight mannerisms and welcoming gestures. He convincingly portrays a rebellious but soft-spoken leader who causes two of the main characters’ worlds to intertwine. When it comes to the soundtrack, John Williams delivers something more subtle compared to his usual bold themes. The score not only complements the film, but also stays true to the traditional orchestration, while adding nostalgia. In terms of the story’s pacing, the first act establishes the stakes right away by jumping right into the action. The chase scenes involving authorities from Wardex and the train collision, add intensity and spectacle. As the film progresses, it balances high-octane action with contemplative moments, which spark hope amidst the bleak setting. Although every aspect feels balanced, the finale falls flat due to a convenient plot device which lacks consistent rules.

The film’s message explores the importance of preserving humanity and the ethics behind having the right to know the truth vs carrying the burden of the truth. Be aware, there are instances of death, violence and mild profanity.

Disclosure Day gets 4 out of 5 stars from me and I recommend it for ages 12 to 18, plus adults. It releases in theatres beginning June 12, 2026.

Disclosure DayBy Avani M., KIDS FIRST! Film Critic, Age 13

Steven Spielberg and John Williams have created another suspenseful thriller together. Disclosure Day starts in the middle of the story and kept me on the edge of my seat throughout the film. Every new discovery raises more questions, making the story exciting from the beginning to end.

Disclosure Day is a sci-fi thriller exploring what happens when humanity receives undeniable proof that extraterrestrial life exists. The story revolves around a government-led conspiracy to keep the secret hidden, and a determined group trying to “disclose” the truth to a divided world on the brink of war. The storyline follows two main characters caught in the middle of a high-stakes struggle.

I began to question what was going on right away as Daniel Kellner (Josh O’Connor) is constantly being chased for a strange device he has stolen. When Margaret Fairchild (Emily Blunt) suddenly finds herself with new powers, she is confused and manages to connect with Daniel. Together, they have to outsmart their pursuers as they find the truth about themselves. All the actors give genuine and engaging performances, portraying many raw emotions throughout the film. Josh O’Connor brings a sense of intelligence and persistence to his character, Daniel. His performance builds mystery as he explains why he is being chased to his girlfriend Jane (Eve Hewson). Emily Blunt connects the audience to her character and makes us feel her discomfort and anxiety. Through her performance, we can feel her fear, determination and curiosity as she looks for answers about the strange events happening around her. Coleman Domingo brings authority to his character, Hugo Wakefield, who often has to make difficult decisions. Domingo is calm and grounded and shows the importance of those choices. Eve Hewson brings warmth and compassion to her character, Jane Blankenship. She helps balance the tension of the movie with emotional moments and reminds us of the importance of supporting and trusting others during difficult times. The visuals in Disclosure Day are stunning. The fast cuts and closeups add to the film’s suspense. John Williams’ score adds even more intensity to the film. The music enhances the fast editing and helps build extreme moments; it also creates a feeling of shock during the movie’s biggest revelations.

The film emphasizes the power of trusting your gut, embracing differences, staying curious, and finding courage. Faced with difficult choices, the characters learn that instinct usually leads to the right decision, and that accepting people who are different makes the world far more meaningful. Ultimately, it encourages us to face the unknown with curiosity and to keep moving forward even when we are afraid. Be forewarned that there is some profanity and intense scenes that might be scary for younger audiences.

I give Disclosure Day 5 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages to 12 to 18, plus adults. It releases in theaters on June 12, 2026.

Disclosure Day By Ryker N., KIDS FIRST! Film Critic, age 10

Disclosure Day really has me astonished! If you think E.T. – the Extra-Terrestrial is out of this world, hold on to your seats as Spielberg delivers another stunning story about humanity encountering the unknown.

Disclosure Day centers around humans realizing that as a species on Earth, we may not be alone. The story follows two main characters, Margaret Fairchild (Emily Blunt) and Dr. Daniel Kellner (Josh O’Connor), as they get pulled into an incredible mystery that could change everything. Along the way, they have to face many obstacles, surprising allies and impossible choices. They also have to deal with the mysterious Noah Scanlon (Colin Firth), whose plans create suspense and keep you guessing about who can really be trusted.

Disclosure Day is packed full of action, mystery, funny moments and incredible visual effects that make it exciting from beginning to end. The creative twists are endless. Some of my favorite parts are when Margaret and Daniel get themselves out of sticky situations with their special abilities. It is creepy but impressive to see some of the special effects involving the characters’ eyes. I like the cleverways the movie shows interactions between humans, animals, and the visitors which makes those scenes feel both mystical and heartwarming. The news footage is so realistic that it makes me wonder if other beings really do exist! Lastly, being from Kansas City, I especially like that Margaret’s news station is based in Kansas City which makes the movie feel a little more personal and fun to watch for me.

This film’s message is to stand up for what you believe in. The movie made me wonder if there are things in the universe that we still don’t understand and reminded me to listen and keep an open mind while looking for real evidence. Note that there are some scaryscenes that may not be suitable for younger audiences.

Disclosure Day gets 4.5 out of 5 stars from me and I recommend it for ages 12 to 18, plus adults. The film releases to theaters on June 12, 2026.

Disclosure Day

By Julie O. KIDS FIRST! Film Critic, age 13

I LOVE Disclosure Day! This is an enjoyable high-stakes story that had me wondering what was going to happen without being overly suspenseful.

Directed by Steven Spielberg from his own original storyline, this sci-fi film explores the groundbreaking revelation that aliens exist and we are not alone in the universe. Brought together by fate, two strangers embark on a high-stakes journey: Margaret Fairchild (Emily Blunt), a weather reporter with the power to read people’s lives, and Dr. Daniel Keller (Josh O’Connor), a scientist in hiding after attempting to leak classified corporate secrets. As they flee, they are joined by Jane Blankenship (Eve Hewson), Dr. Keller’s girlfriend, who is harboring deep secrets of her own. Meanwhile, Noah Scanlon (Colin Firth), the ruthless head of Keller’s former company, leads a relentless hunt to stop the leak at all costs.

While Disclosure Day has similar plot elements to other alien sci-fi movies it also stands out on its own. The main objective is to get information out to the public instead of focusing on specific alien encounters. The talented cast brings the movie to life and adds a depth to the storytelling that you don’t usually see in these types of movies. I love the beautiful backgrounds and attention to detail in every scene. I also appreciate the humor that keeps the story from becoming too suspenseful and adds a sense of reality to it. My favorite part is when all of the people come together to watch the disclosure message. This sums up the objective of the main characters and shows a shared human experience in a meaningful way.

The film’s message is that overcoming old challenges, even if they are difficult to face, can help as you push forward into the future. Parents should be advised that there is some violence throughout the film, sexual references, and mild profanity.

I give Disclosure Day 5 out 5 stars and recommend it for ages 12 to 18, plus adults. Disclosure Day releases in theaters June 12, 2026.

Disclosure Day

By Selene W., KIDS FIRST! Film Critic, age 18

Disclosure Day incites many questions regarding the existence of life beyond our galaxy! Steven Spielberg attempts to explore this conundrum in this film, which I found to be both confusing and contradictory.

The storyline loosely follows Daniel Kellner (Josh O’Connor), a cybersecurity expert for a shadow government corporation that initially hired him for his hidden past. Daniel possesses the archives of America’s footage of alien encounters and intends to expose them to the public. He is joined by Margaret Fairchild (Emily Blunt) as they discover secrets of their past and their connection.

The film lacks the emotional connection that prior Spielberg movies about aliens had. Plus, it is confusing because the plot jumps around a lot and scenes often contradict each other. That and the relationships between characters are left unanswered. The movie uses a stereotypical alien image, but the CGI detail of the aliens and the special effects throughout the film really enhance the storyline. One of my favorite things about this film is the sets which add depth and drama. I applaud the set designers Scott Adam Davis, Jurasama Aruncha and Katya Brumenberg. Renowned composer John Williams’ music adds to the suspense and build-up of the action until the final scenes.

The film’s message is that people are tired of lies and misinformation from the government and media outlets, which is a timely theme that is accompanied by an increased interest in extraterrestrial beings. Enhancing this story is a religious component with its message of empathy connecting with believers in God, trusting in Him, and having nothing to fear from other forms of life in the universe.