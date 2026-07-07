Dr. Shonda Love stands at the intersection of entrepreneurship, empowerment, and media innovation. As CEO and Founder of the Association of Black Tax Professionals (ABTP), she has built more than an organization—she has fueled a movement that redefines what success looks like for women in the tax industry.

A purpose-driven entrepreneur with a clear mission

From the outset, Dr. Love immersed herself in a singular goal: to elevate the leadership of women in tax. Under her guidance, ABTP became a national platform that amplifies the achievements, challenges, and resilience of Black tax professionals.

Her entrepreneurial drive is matched by a commitment to mentorship, ensuring that rising leaders have role models, resources, and a supportive community to accelerate their careers.

Turning experience into influence: The Real Tax Bosses of Texas

Dr. Love is the powerhouse executive producer behind The Real Tax Bosses of Texas, a groundbreaking reality series that transcends typical business storytelling. The show spotlights successful women tax professionals and takes viewers behind the scenes to reveal the realities of growing a practice, managing client relationships, and navigating an ever-evolving regulatory landscape.

The series emphasizes more than numbers and tax returns. It dives into real-life balance—how leaders nurture relationships, sustain growth, and navigate industry politics, including IRS examinations and the tricky dynamics that can arise with partners.

Empowering women, redefining success in tax

Through The Real Tax Bosses of Texas, Dr. Love places visibility on women who dominate the financial space with grace, resilience, and authenticity. This visibility is strategic: it challenges stereotypes, expands opportunity, and provides aspirational models for the next generation of tax professionals.

Her work helps redefine what leadership looks like in a traditionally male-dominated field, highlighting characteristics such as collaboration, integrity, and community-building as central to enduring success.

A scalable blueprint for impact and growth

The show’s momentum signals a scalable blueprint for national expansion. Dr. Love has announced The Real Tax Bosses of Georgia as the next installment, signaling her ability to reproduce a successful formula across markets while maintaining the authenticity that fans and aspiring professionals crave.

Casting for the Georgia edition will take place at the ABTP National Tax Conference on September 25th, demonstrating a strategic integration of live events, community engagement, and media production to fuel growth.

Leadership that creates opportunity and shifts narratives

Dr. Love’s work extends beyond entertainment; it’s a deliberate movement that uses media and professional networks to shift narratives, build pipelines for Black women in tax, and create tangible opportunities for advancement.

Through leadership, mentorship, and a national platform, she is shaping a legacy that supports financial professionals across the country. Her approach blends storytelling with actionable career development, creating a durable impact on individuals, firms, and the broader industry.

Why this matters for the entrepreneurial landscape

Dr. Shonda Love demonstrates how purpose-driven entrepreneurship can fuse media, professional associations, and mentorship into a sustainable, scalable model.

Her work illustrates the power of visibility in unlocking opportunities, resilience in the face of industry hurdles, and the importance of community-led leadership in transforming an industry.