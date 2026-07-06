There’s a particular kind of woman who walks into a room like she’s already been announced. She doesn’t need the introduction—her clothes have already spoken. That’s the energy Keisha Fullerton has spent a lifetime studying, and now, through her label Raiment, she’s built a wardrobe for her.

Keisha didn’t stumble into fashion. She was raised in it, or more precisely, raised by it. Long before she ever touched a sewing machine, she was watching. Her grandmothers, her mother, her aunts—a lineage of Caribbean women who understood that style was never just decoration. It was declaration. It was survival dressed up as elegance. That inheritance didn’t come with a syllabus, but it left an imprint, one that would eventually become the DNA of everything Raiment stands for today.

For over twenty years, Keisha built her expertise the way real fashion careers are built—quietly, patiently, in the rooms where the actual work happens. At Trina Turk, she moved through wholesale apparel with a sharpness that came from genuine curiosity, forging partnerships and relationships that most designers only read about in trade publications. That run wasn’t a detour from her dream. It was the education money can’t buy—an insider’s map of an industry that doesn’t hand out directions easily.