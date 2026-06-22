Written by Latoya Rogers

The sole survivor of the 1963 Birmingham church bombing shared her story of resilience while a new scholarship initiative honored the four girls who lost their lives and invested in the next generation of Black excellence.

The room fell into a breathtaking silence as guest of honor Sarah Collins Rudolph took the stage.

Widely known as the “Fifth Little Girl,” Rudolph is the sole survivor of the 1963 bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama—one of the most horrific acts of racial violence during the Civil Rights Movement. Her presence at the Public Education Foundation’s annual Black Girl Magic Juneteenth Jubilee transformed the afternoon into something far greater than a celebration. It became a powerful intersection of remembrance, resilience, and hope.

Bringing History to Life

History books often reduce the tragedy of that September morning to a few paragraphs. But Rudolph’s firsthand account returned the audience to the painful human reality behind the headlines.

During an intimate conversation with Nikki Fargas, president and general manager of the Las Vegas Aces, Rudolph recalled being just 12 years old and standing in the church basement restroom alongside her friends. One of the girls had reached up to gently adjust the bow on her dress.

Moments later, white supremacists detonated dynamite beneath the church.

The explosion instantly killed four young girls—Carole Robertson, Addie Mae Collins, Denise McNair, and Cynthia Wesley. Rudolph survived but lost her right eye.

Event emcee Dr. Desirae King shared another heartbreaking truth: Rudolph received no counseling, no compensation, and no formal apology from the City of Birmingham in the aftermath of the bombing.

Yet rather than allowing tragedy to define her, Rudolph transformed her pain into purpose.

Her message was both simple and urgent: history is not behind us. It is living—and so is she.

A Celebration of Black Sisterhood and Joy

While Rudolph’s testimony honored the past, the Juneteenth Jubilee also served as a vibrant celebration of the present.

Walking into the event felt like stepping into a family reunion filled with love, pride, and community. The atmosphere carried the warmth of a Sunday morning gathering, where generations come together to celebrate faith, culture, and one another.

The spirit of the occasion was elevated by a stirring performance from Las Vegas vocalist Skye Dee Miles and her gospel choir. Their powerful voices filled the room as attendees, dressed in jewel-toned ensembles and wearing beautiful afros, locs, and braids, created a stunning tapestry of Black excellence.

Honoring the Struggle While Celebrating Progress

The day’s significance was beautifully captured by North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown, a proud alumna of Prairie View A&M University.

Having learned the deeper meaning of Juneteenth while attending the historic HBCU in Texas, Goynes-Brown reflected on the dual responsibility the holiday carries.

“We must never forget the struggle,” she noted, “while also embracing the joy and solemnity that freedom represents.”

Her words perfectly embodied the spirit of the Jubilee—remembering the sacrifices of those who came before while celebrating the progress made possible by their courage.

Investing in the Next Generation

The event’s most transformative moment came with the official launch of the Black Girl Magic Scholarships.

Championed by Nikki Fargas and a committee of 40 Black women in Nevada, the initiative awarded four scholarships to exceptional young women. Each scholarship was created in honor of one of the four little girls who lost their lives in the Birmingham church bombing.

The scholarships represent far more than financial assistance.

Recipients are also welcomed into a lifelong sisterhood of mentorship and support. Committee members have embraced the students as their “Aunties,” creating a network designed to nurture, guide, and empower these young women throughout their educational journeys and beyond.

In many ways, the scholars symbolize what the four little girls may have grown up to become—leaders, changemakers, and dreamers whose potential was cut tragically short.

A Timeless Call to Action

Before the afternoon concluded, Rudolph left attendees with a final and unforgettable charge.

Never forget the four little girls.

And love one another, regardless of the color of our skin.

By honoring the truth of the past and investing in the promise of the future, the Black Girl Magic Juneteenth Jubilee demonstrated something profound: freedom is not only remembered—it is actively built, nurtured, and funded for generations to come.

Skye Dee Miles

Black Girl Magic Juneteenth Jubilee Luncheon attendees during the live auction

Emcee, Dr. Desirae King and North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown

College scholarship recipients