In an era where global storytelling is evolving faster than ever, Tera Carissa Hodges is making one thing clear: authenticity can never be sacrificed for visibility. As the founder of LR Global Media Group USA and a featured speaker at AfroCannes 2026, Hodges continues to use her voice, expertise, and influence to champion culturally grounded storytelling that resonates across borders. With a career rooted in media, psychology, journalism, and impactful communication, she stands at the intersection of purpose and representation—helping creatives understand that true collaboration begins with respect, truth, and intention.

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Mo Clark: AfroCannes 2026 centers this year’s theme around “Narrative and Cultural Sovereignty.” In your opinion, why is it so important for filmmakers and storytellers to maintain cultural truth while pursuing global success?

Tera Carissa Hodges: I received professional training and credentials from Omni Hypnosis International based in Zurich, and completed accredited continuing education through PESI (Professional Education Systems Institute). That means, I understand how the mind works on a subconscious level.

Most people don’t realize that when you watch television, you are literally in a hypnotic state. That means, your mind is open to suggestions that bypass your logical mind, your critical mind, and goes straight to your subconscious mind where beliefs are formed and take root.

Wonder why so many millennials are waiting for Prince Charming to save them? We have Disney to thank for that.

So many girls grew up watching movies that told them they were Cinderella and a prince was on the way. Not just media, sometimes, even stories we hear in church can contribute to the masses adopting a particular belief system.

As a licensed and ordained minister for well over a decade, I can tell you that famous Bible stories like Ruth and Boaz, and even Esther, contribute to that mentality. So, why is it so important for storytellers, movies, television, really any form of media to remain rooted in truth, tell the whole story, and show the bigger picture? Because what you watch, what you digest, shapes your mind.

If the only images we meditate on regarding the African continent, are of impoverished African nations and struggling African-Americans, that impacts what the world believes about us.

Mo Clark: Your masterclass focuses on “Authenticity in Cross-Cultural Collaborations.” What are some of the biggest mistakes you see creators make when collaborating across cultures, and how can they avoid turning representation into tokenism?

Tera Carissa Hodges: One of the biggest mistakes I see producers, creators making when colloborating across cultures, is relying on stereotypes and not doing enough research. As a professional with a broadcasting degree, internships in top 20 markets, corporate media production experience, and a background working with numerous production companies to sell television show concepts and cast shows, I can tell you, research helps you remain authentic. Talk to the people you will be portraying. Visit the places you will be highlighting. That’s so important. To avoid tokenism, weave everyone and everything genuinely and authentically into the storyline in ways that cannot be duplicated or replaced.

Mo Clark: With your background in media psychology, broadcast journalism, and storytelling, how do you believe film and television influence the way communities see themselves—and the way the world sees them?

Tera Carissa Hodges: Media is so powerful it can cause an audience to believe they know a great deal about a place they have never visited and people they have never met. Not only does media influence the audience, it can influence the person or group of people the show or movie is about. Who the show or media is portraying can have an impact on how others treat them based on what they believe about them, based on what was portrayed. Focusing only on African Americans as descendants of slaves can shock people who have never visited the US and actually met African-Americans when truths about cultural icons such as Oprah Winfrey, Robert Smith, The Tuskegee Airmen, Madam C.J. Walker, George Washington Carver, Barack Obama, Mae Jemison, and more are revealed. That’s why movies like Hidden Figures is so necessary. Who knew black women helped American astronauts get to the moon?

Mo Clark: As international collaborations between Africa, Europe, Asia, and the U.S. continue to grow, how can creatives balance commercial appeal with staying rooted in the lived experiences of the communities they represent?

Tera Carissa Hodges: The way to balance commercial appeal with authenticity is by believing that you, your story, your culture is enough. Look at Afrobeats! They have not needed to collaborate with American artists or any other artists from diverse backgrounds to go global. They’ve remained true to their sound and the world loves it. The key is quality. Putting your craft out there in the highest quality possible, will attract the right people—your people.

Mo Clark: AfroCannes brings together creatives from across the global diaspora. What excites you most about participating in these conversations at Cannes, and what kinds of partnerships or storytelling shifts do you hope emerge from this year’s festival?

Tera Carissa Hodges: What excited me most about Afro Cannes and The Cannes Film Festival is you have professionals in the media, coming together from all over the world, bringing their expertise and desire to connect, learn, grow. Specifically, Women in Film LA and Women In Film Africa will participate in my masterclass. I look forward to their perspective and the takeaways I believe they can gain from my perspective. An international fundraiser credentialed through the Lilly School of Philanthropy at Indiana University and a certificate of specialization in Business In Society from Harvard University, I also look forward to sharing with them how authenticity can help you raise awareness and finances for your movie, your cause, your voice.

Mo Clark: You’ve consistently advocated for authentic storytelling through LR Global Media Group USA. What advice would you give to the next generation of Black filmmakers, producers, and creatives who want to tell culturally grounded stories while still reaching international audiences?

Tera Carissa Hodges: Know there is room for you. The world does not need another Tyler Perry, Spike Lee or Ryan Coogler. They are awesome role models. However, we need you.

As conversations around diversity and inclusion continue to shape the entertainment industry, Tera Carissa Hodges remains committed to ensuring that stories from underrepresented communities are not only seen, but protected. Through her work, she continues to inspire filmmakers, media professionals, and emerging creatives to embrace their cultural identity while building meaningful global connections. At AfroCannes 2026, her message is more than a masterclass—it’s a reminder that the future of storytelling belongs to those brave enough to tell the truth unapologetically.