The toys are back in Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 5,” and this time it’s Toy meets Tech. Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and the rest of the gang’s jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad, a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same?

KIDS FIRST! Film Critic Katherine S. comments, “The gang is back together for a fifth time, and who is their foe now? The next logical choice would be parents’ worst nightmare: technology.” Raasti K. adds, “Toy Story 5 is the high-tech adventure your family must watch! The return of stalwart protagonist, Woody, to Bonnie’s toys after his liberating departure takes an unexpected turn when they are put up against a lethal, digital threat.” Braedyn M. adds, “If I had one word to describe Toy Story 5, it would be “relatable.” In this modern world, we see kids on devices all the time, with their old favorite toys discarded carelessly on the floor.” Brooklyn S. wraps it up with, “Toy Story 5 absolutely exceeded my expectations and is, by far, the best in the series, bringing out the best smiles, laughs, and original characters. I really enjoyed it.” See their full reviews and Katherine’s interview with Tony Hale below.

Toy Story 5

By Katherine S., KIDS FIRST! Film Critic, age 18

The gang is back together for a fifth time, and who is their foe now? The next logical choice would be parents’ worst nightmare: technology. Toy Story 5 is a wholesome story about finding understanding in changing times, featuring strong messages, gorgeous animation, and lovable characters new and old.

The age of technology has finally reached now 8-year-old Bonnie’s (Scarlett Spears) house with the introduction of and following obsession with the Lilypad tablet (Greta Lee), challenging Jessie (Joan Cusack), Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz (Tim Allen), and the rest of the toy’s purpose to keep Bonnie happy.

This movie started off a little slow and definitely isn’t the best one in the franchise (it’s hard to compete with the first three), but it’s still worth the watch. As with every Toy Story movie, the 5th installment is full of nostalgia, wholesome moments, and moving plot lines. After 31 years of making Toy Story movies, the animation has come a long way. The environments the toys are seen in are much richer now, showing each individual grain of sand on a beach, all of the different hairs on the coat of a horse, and how the shadows hit in different lighting. Even with all of these improvements, I love that all of our favorite characters still have their simple, classic look. Even though the concept of toys coming alive when we aren’t looking of course isn’t the most realistic, this movie felt very genuine and real. The games that Bonnie would play with her toys simulated the drama and unexpected plotlines that children’s imaginations do actually come up with. And Scarlett Spears gives a very vulnerable performance as Bonnie, who is struggling to make friends and experiences some bullying. The animation captures her nervous habits, and her voice really convinced the audience of this. This movie also has a start-studded cast and crew. Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Annie Pots, Wallace Shawn, Tony Hale, Keanu Reeves, Tony Hale, and more all return to play Woody, Buzz, Jessie, Bo Peep, Rex, Duke Caboom, and Forky respectively. And some new voices include Conan O’Brien, Craig Robinson, and Alan Cumming. And if that wasn’t enough, Taylor Swift contributes an original song titled “I Knew It, I Knew You” inspired by Jessie’s journey, and it reminds me so much of her older work. Speaking of Jessie, I really enjoy how Toy Story 5 focuses more on her as she takes over as Sheriff of the toys, revealing more background knowledge and complexity to her character than we’ve previously seen.

Toy Story 5 highlights the importance of finding balance, promoting coexistence, making connections, accepting change, fighting for loved ones no matter what, and staying true to oneself. Something I enjoy about the film is that by the end, it doesn’t make out technology to be completely evil. It certainly warns against overuse of technology and how isolating it can be when used wrong, and illustrates the significance of putting the screens down to spend time and interact with others in the real world, but it also allows space for the changing world and shows how technology can be beneficial, positive and useful when used correctly.

Toy Story 5 gets 4 out of 5 stars from me, and I recommend it for ages 6 to 18, plus adults. Fans of the Toy Story franchise will enjoy this film. It comes out in theaters on June 19, 2026.

Toy Story 5

By Braedyn M., KIDS FIRST Film Critic, age 17

Toy Story 5 has all the makings of a miniature masterpiece. With its immersive graphics, creative “toy meets world” plot twists, and a story that shines a light on an often overlooked but important truth, this film reminds us all what it’s like to truly play.

Picking up where Toy Story 4 left off, we find the toys comfortable and safe under the ownership of Bonnie (Scarlett Spears), a bubbly and imaginative child who is happiest when sending her toys on adventures across the world, and beyond. But when Bonnie’s attempt to make a new friend using toys goes awry, the gang finds their happy little world shattered. The arrival of technology in the form of a tablet named Lily (Greta Lee) starts to pull Bonnie away from playtime and towards screen time. Now Jessie (Joan Cusack), Buzz (Tim Allen), Woody (Tom Hanks), Bullseye, and their new friends, Smarty Pants (Conan O’Brien), Atlas (Craig Robinson) and Snappy (Shelby Rabara) find themselves on a quest to help Bonnie make real friends and save the age of toys from the reign of technology.

If I had one word to describe Toy Story 5, it would be “relatable.” In this modern world, we see kids on devices all the time, with their old favorite toys discarded carelessly on the floor. This film addresses that issue, showing how imagination, laughter, and play unlock friendships for kids all over. However, no matter how noble the message is, it can only be shared if there’s a strong plot to back it up. Don’t worry, because this movie delivers on every level. Keeping up with the inventions of technology we see the appearance of new toys with electronics built-in, which adds a new dimension of freedom to the plot, allows the story to pursue fresh, new directions and keeps the toys on their toes. The dynamic duo of Woody and Buzz returns, providing countless laughs and a large dose of nostalgia for long-time Toy Storyfans. There’s so much to enjoy about this family-friendly film, and I definitely recommend it. I could go on for a long time about all that this film offers, but don’t just take my word for it, go check it out!

This film’s message is to cherish the time you have with your true friends. As Bonnie is introduced to the world of tech, the life of her toys (and even her own) is quickly filled with uncertainty and mistrust. As she tries to navigate online friendships and not fall behind, her personality crumbles. And when a new friend reminds Bonnie of the power that toys have to unite, Bonnie finds what she was looking for all along–someone who loves to really play.

Toy Story 5 gets 5 out of 5 stars from me and I recommend it for ages 5 to 18, plus adults. It releases in theaters on June 19, 2026.

Toy Story 5

By Brooklyn S., KIDS FIRST! Film Critics, age 11

Toy Story 5 absolutely exceeded my expectations and is, by far, the best in the series, bringing out the best smiles, laughs, and original characters. I really enjoyed it.

The storyline follows Jessie (Joan Cusack), Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), as they face the new challenge of technology. Tech is now becoming most kids’ favorite thing, and they are abandoning their toys along the way. The toys come face-to-face with a new tablet device, Lilypad (Greta Lee), who is taking control over Bonnie’s life.

Something I instantly noticed is the animation; drastically improved from the first Toy Story movie, every detail looks stunning and important. When I attended the press screening, all the audience members and I laughed a lot. The humor strengthens the film and makes it perfect for kids of all ages. References such as the pig being named Jimmy Dean are hilarious – these small details make you appreciate efforts spent making the movie. Shifting focus from Woody to Jessie, the plot is well-structured and brings out more conflicts and friends. Following three different plotlines from the characters, I easily understood the story, and it is so good! The plots tie into the previous movies and explain previous plot holes. I was surprised at how well this is made, especially considering it’s the fifth addition to the series. The message is beautiful and is developed throughout the whole movie. The conclusion is very satisfying and wraps up the movie well. All together, the animation, humor, and plot make Toy Story 5 amazing.

The film’s message is that teamwork and friendship are key in life. Being together and setting aside technology brings out the best bonds of friendship. This message makes the movie very inspiring.

Toy Story 5 gets 5 out of 5 stars from me and I recommend it for ages 5 to 12, plus adults. It releases in theatres June 19, 2026.

Toy Story 5

By Raasti K., KIDS FIRST! Film Critic, age 13

Can traditional toys survive against an army of devices and modern technology? Toy Story 5 is the high-tech adventure your family must watch! The return of stalwart protagonist, Woody, to Bonnie’s toys after his liberating departure takes an unexpected turn when they are put up against a lethal, digital threat.

The film explores the dangers of modern technology as Bonnie’s (Scarlett Spears) beloved toys face off against a devious, attention-grabbing tablet called Lilypad (Greta Lee) designed to help her make friends. The toys believe otherwise; they believe that a friend should be physically there playing together rather than on a screen. So, Jessie (Joan Cusack) and her horse, Bullseye, embark on a journey to help Bonnie make a friend. Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz (Tim Allen) try to work out their competitive friendship while both trying to prove that they are the true “deputy.”

This is a beautiful film that ties important lessons into an action-packed plot that is truly family friendly! The storyline is really sweet, showing how a young girl who is extremely shy can make friends through a shared love of toys, even if they may be old. The cast really makes this film! They are phenomenal, starting with Tom Hanks returning as Woody, as he brings warmth and humor to his character. The details add to his character, like his bald spot on his head and bulging stomach, show his old age in a realistic and funny way. Joan Cusack plays Jessie with love, and shows her caring personality in a beautiful way by desperately trying to help Bonnie make friends. I also love Tony Hale as Forky, since he has some hilarious moments playing the clueless toy who once thought that he was trash. The animation is visually stunning, as it gives true details to the characters, like Blaze’s extremely curly hair, the unicorn’s fluffy, pink mane, and the leather on Jessie’s boots. The film seamlessly blends Bonnie’s playtime with the imaginative stories and vibrant inner lives she creates for her toys.

The film’s message addresses the theme of battling technology when making friends. It shows how technology has become a very important part of our lives and how to use it in a positive way. It addresses online bullying and reminds us to always be ourselves, no matter what. Like the previous films in the franchise, it shows the importance of finding where you belong and the importance of friendship.

Toy Story 5 gets 5 out of 5 stars from me and I recommend it for ages 5 to 12, plus adults. It releases in theaters on June 19, 2026.