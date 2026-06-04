Trisha Mann-Grant is an award-winning actress, author, and producer whose work spans Chicago stages to Hollywood screens. Currently starring in Beyond The Gates as Dana Leslie Thomas, she brings a magnetic blend of resolve, charm, and vulnerability to every frame. Off-screen, she is a writer, producer, and a tireless advocate for community empowerment, continually expanding the boundaries of what it means to be a multifaceted artist in today’s entertainment landscape.

Spotlight Project: Beyond The Gates

Dana Leslie Thomas anchors one of the season’s most electric storylines, showcasing Trisha’s range from sharp wit to quiet resilience. Her performance has drawn praise for character depth, a nuanced portrayal that blends intellect, empathy, and strength; emotional range, scenes that alternate between vulnerability and fierce resolve; and narrative impact, key moments that propel the season’s arcs and reveal new facets of the ensemble.

Career Highlights

Trisha Mann-Grant is an award-winning actress with a track record across theater, film, and television. She is also a prolific author and producer, shaping storytelling beyond the screen. Her Chicago roots run deep, with a foundation in Music Education and Voice Performance at Roosevelt University that informed a disciplined, versatile craft. She was crowned Miss Black Chicago, a title that reflected her commitment to community and mentorship. Modeling milestones followed, with early appearances in Ebony and Jet and campaigns for major beauty brands, outdoor billboards, and high-fashion runways. A notable BET Family Business appearance broadened her portfolio to include reality and participatory storytelling.

The Move to Acting and Writing

Trisha’s move to Los Angeles sparked a rapid ascent in television and film, following early opportunities with iconic figures. Her transition from stage to screen is marked by performances from Ida B. Wells in The Great Women of Color to Lady Macbeth in An Evening of Shakespeare, with critics praising the intensity and nuance of her work. As a storyteller at heart, her dual role as writer and producer informs a thoughtful, patient approach to character development and project leadership. Collaborations with industry veterans have sharpened her craft and broadened her professional network, reinforcing her commitment to diverse, powerful storytelling.

Personal Philosophy and Advocacy