For Candice Ray, healthcare has never been limited to exam rooms, prescriptions, or hospital visits. It has always been about people. With decades of experience serving individuals and families across the healthcare continuum, Ray recognized a critical truth: many of the challenges impacting health begin long before a patient sees a doctor. Driven by a passion for advocacy, dignity, and service, she founded Helping Hands Warming Hearts to bridge the gaps that often leave seniors and underserved communities struggling to access the care and support they deserve. Through innovative programs focused on transportation, nutrition, care coordination, and community engagement, Ray is creating a healthcare model rooted in compassion—one that meets people where they are while empowering them to live healthier, more independent lives.

Mo Clark: You’ve built a career around serving some of the most vulnerable members of our communities. Was there a specific moment or experience that opened your eyes to the gaps in healthcare and inspired you to create Helping Hands Warming Hearts?

Candice Ray: I would not say it was one single moment. It was more like a collection of moments that stayed with me.

I started working in healthcare when I was 16 years old, and I saw early on that caring for people was about much more than what happened inside a facility or during an appointment. Over the years, working on different sides of healthcare, I kept seeing the same thing: people were falling through the cracks, not because they did not care about their health, but because the system was hard to navigate.I saw seniors who needed transportation but did not have a reliable way to get to appointments. I saw families trying to figure out care, meals, paperwork, insurance, and resources all at the same time. I saw people who needed help, but did not always know where to start or who to trust.That is what opened my eyes. I wanted Helping Hands Warming Hearts to be a place where people did not feel passed around. I wanted it to be a place where seniors and families could feel seen, supported, and cared for with dignity.

Mo Clark: Many people think of healthcare as doctor visits and hospital stays, but your organization focuses on everything from transportation to medically tailored meals. Why is addressing these everyday needs just as important as treating medical conditions?

Candice Ray: Because health does not start and stop at the doctor’s office. A doctor can give a patient a care plan, but if that person cannot get to the appointment, cannot afford the right food, does not have help at home, or does not understand what to do next, that care plan becomes harder to follow. The everyday things are often the things that determine whether someone gets better, stays stable, or ends up back in the hospital.Food is healthcare. Transportation is healthcare. A safe home environment is healthcare. Having someone check on you, listen to you, and help you stay connected to care is healthcare.At Helping Hands Warming Hearts, we look at the whole person. We ask, “What does this person need to live well, not just survive?” That is why we focus on meals, transportation, screenings, home support, and advocacy. When those pieces work together, people have a better chance of staying healthy and independent.

Mo Clark: As someone who is passionate about helping seniors age with dignity in their own homes, what do you believe society often overlooks about the emotional, mental, and social needs of older adults?

Candice Ray: I think society often overlooks how deeply seniors still want to feel useful, respected, and connected. Sometimes people see aging only through the lens of medical needs. They think about medication, appointments, or physical limitations. But seniors are whole people. They still have memories, opinions, routines, pride, humor, and a need for community. They want to be included. They want to make choices. They want to feel like their life still has value.Loneliness is real. Fear is real. The loss of independence can be very emotional. Even something simple, like having a meal that feels familiar or having a caregiver who treats you with patience, can make a big difference. Aging with dignity means we do not strip people of their voices just because they need help. It means we support them in a way that honors who they are, not just what they need.

Mo Clark: Your work has led to measurable improvements in patient outcomes, including fewer unplanned hospital admissions. Beyond the numbers, can you share a story of a patient or family whose journey reminds you why this work matters?

Candice Ray: There are so many stories, but the ones that stay with me are often the families who come to us overwhelmed. I remember situations where a senior needed support at home, but the family was trying to manage everything alone: meals, transportation, appointments, care coordination, and just the emotional weight of worrying every day. Once we were able to step in, it was not just about delivering a service. It was about giving that family room to breathe.When a senior is eating properly, getting to appointments, being checked on, and receiving the right support, the whole family feels the difference. You can hear it in their voice. There is relief. There is gratitude. There is a sense that they are no longer carrying it by themselves.That is what reminds me why this work matters. The numbers are important, but behind every outcome is a person who feels safer, a family that feels supported, and a senior who gets to remain in their home with dignity.

Mo Clark: Through workforce development and community partnerships, you’re creating opportunities not only for patients but also for future healthcare professionals. What legacy do you hope Helping Hands Warming Hearts leaves on the healthcare industry and the communities it serves?

Candice Ray: I want the legacy of Helping Hands Warming Hearts to be that we helped change the way people think about care.I want people to understand that healthcare should be personal. It should be connected. It should meet people where they are, especially seniors and underserved communities who have been overlooked for too long.Through workforce development, I also want to create pathways for people who feel called to serve. Caregiving, transportation, nutrition, community health, and advocacy are all important parts of the healthcare system. When we train and create opportunities for people in our own communities, we are not only helping patients, we are building a stronger future workforce.My hope is that Helping Hands Warming Hearts leaves behind a model that says compassion and excellence can exist together. You can be professional and still be personal. You can build systems and still lead with heart. And you can serve seniors in a way that protects their dignity, supports their independence, and reminds them that they are not forgotten.