The seven-time Grand Slam champion has partnered with Crate & Barrel and Crate & Kids for an expansive new collection featuring nearly 200 pieces across furniture, décor and textiles. Launched September 15, the collaboration merges Williams’ longtime passion for interior design with subtle nods to the sport that helped make her a global icon.

While Williams is best known for her legendary tennis career, design is hardly a new venture for the multi-hyphenate entrepreneur. In 2002, she founded V Starr, a full-service interior design firm whose portfolio spans residential, hospitality, multifamily and luxury projects throughout North America and the Caribbean.

Her latest collaboration brings that design experience directly into consumers’ homes.

The Crate & Barrel collection takes inspiration from the geometry, movement, colors and traditions associated with tennis while incorporating modern and Italian-influenced design elements. Rather than creating an overtly sports-themed collection, Williams translated elements of the game into sophisticated pieces designed to work throughout the home.

Among the collection’s statement pieces is the Second Serve Stone and Metal Chandelier, which draws inspiration from the moment a tennis ball is suspended in the air during a serve. Crafted with materials including burnished brass, onyx and travertine, the fixture transforms an instantly recognizable piece of tennis movement into elevated home décor.

Williams also brings a completely different energy to her Crate & Kids collaboration.

Designed with children in mind, the collection embraces brighter colors, rounded silhouettes and playful references to tennis. Lavender, a personal favorite of Williams, appears alongside vibrant tennis-ball green, giving the assortment a youthful personality while maintaining the polished aesthetic associated with the larger partnership.

Pieces include the Break Point Round Ivory Wood Kids Play Table, Members Only Accent Chair, tennis-inspired storage and organic cotton bedding. Williams has described the children’s collection as the type of bedroom she would have dreamed of having herself, with an emphasis on creating spaces kids can feel excited and proud to call their own.

The collaboration marks another chapter in Williams’ evolution from champion athlete to entrepreneur and creative force. Throughout her career, she has built ventures spanning fashion, wellness, entertainment and interior design, demonstrating that her interests and influence have never been confined to one arena.

For Crate & Barrel, the partnership also offers an opportunity to combine Williams’ athletic legacy with more than two decades of professional design experience.

And for Williams, it represents something even bigger: the ability to translate movement, personality and memories from the court into spaces where people actually live.

From Grand Slam titles to grand interiors, Venus Williams continues to prove there’s more than one way to make a winning statement.