There’s something powerful about a brand that doesn’t just sell products—but tells the truth. Black Girl Vitamins is doing exactly that, creating a wellness experience rooted in authenticity, representation, and real-life connection. From Malinda Williams discovering the brand organically to becoming a trusted voice within it, this isn’t your typical partnership—it’s a reflection of what happens when lived experience meets intentional care. Through campaigns like “One Woman, Many Hats,” culturally informed products, and bold conversations around topics like menopause, Black Girl Vitamins is shifting the narrative and making space for Black women to feel seen, supported, and empowered at every phase of life.

Mo Clark: Malinda Williams’ journey with the brand started organically before becoming official—what did her genuine connection to Black Girl Vitamins reveal to you about the power of authentic brand advocacy?

Black Girl Vitamins: Malinda Williams’ relationship with Black Girl Vitamins started organically, which made the partnership feel real from the beginning. She discovered the brand on her own during the Congressional Black Caucus Conference in D.C, used the products, and shared her experience because the products genuinely resonated with her. That kind of connection builds trust in a way traditional partnerships cannot. Her voice brings credibility and makes the brand feel even more grounded in real and authentic experiences.

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For us, it affirmed that the strongest partnerships come from shared values. Malinda represents the kind of intention, care, and advocacy that Black Girl Vitamins stands for, and that alignment naturally strengthens our community, while turning every post into a natural entry point to a trusted conversation about Black women’s health.

Mo Clark: Black women have historically been underserved in the health and wellness space—how is Black Girl Vitamins intentionally reshaping that narrative through both product development and messaging?

Black Girl Vitamins: Black women have long been underserved in health and wellness, and Black Girl Vitamins was built to change that. We center their needs in both our products and our messaging. Our formulas, including Her Balance Vaginal Probiotic Gummies and MenoChill, are developed with medical guidance and designed with Black women’s health experiences in mind. We also focus on making wellness feel accessible, clear, and relevant. Beyond products, community activations, a $100,000 scholarship fund, and equity-focused partnerships, we help Black women feel seen, supported, and more in control of their health.

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Mo Clark: This campaign speaks directly to the multifaceted lives of Black women—what was the deeper vision behind it, and how do you hope women at different life stages see themselves reflected in it?

Black Girl Vitamins: This campaign reflects the reality that Black women manage many roles at once, and their wellness needs shift across different stages of life. Black Girl Vitamins aims to support that full experience, from foundational health and energy to hormonal wellness and menopausal support. Each product is designed to meet women where they are in the full range of their wellness needs. We hope younger women see themselves in products that support energy and foundational wellness, women in their reproductive years see support for things like PCOS and prenatal needs, and women in perimenopause and menopause see themselves in offerings like Meno-Chill and honest conversations about their bodies. Most of all, we want Black women at every stage to feel seen, supported, and taken seriously in their health journeys.

Mo Clark: With Malinda openly discussing menopause, how important is it for your brand to normalize conversations around midlife health, and what gaps are you aiming to fill in that space?

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Black Girl Vitamins: Having an open conversation with Malinda and our medical advisor during our monthly webinar was a key priority for us, as it’s a powerful way to center midlife health within Black women’s wellness. These conversations are key because Black women often experience menopause earlier, with more severe symptoms, and with less access to reliable information or support.

We’re aiming to fill gaps by pairing products like MenoChill—which Malinda talks about using for hot flashes and emotional balance—with real, culturally informed dialogue that frames menopause as a natural, supported transition, not something to be silenced or minimized.

Mo Clark: As Black Girl Vitamins continues to expand its footprint, what does success look like beyond sales—how are you measuring impact when it comes to improving the long-term health of Black women?

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Black Girl Vitamins: For us at Black Girl Vitamins, success is more than sales; it’s about real, lasting impact. We look at whether customers are sticking with their supplements, showing up for our events and educational webinars, and treating our products as part of a consistent self-care regimen rather than a one-time purchase.

We also measure the less visible wins, like how many Black women are engaging with our health literacy content, utilizing resources from our partners, and benefiting from our scholarship and partnerships that push more Black women into healthcare spaces. To us, success means Black women feel more informed, seen, and supported in their health journeys, and that’s the standard we’re going to continue building toward.

As Black Girl Vitamins continues to grow, its mission remains deeply rooted in impact over optics. Beyond the shelves and sales, the brand is building a movement—one where Black women are informed, prioritized, and no longer overlooked in conversations about their health. Whether it’s through education, community engagement, or simply creating products that actually reflect their needs, the goal is clear: to normalize care, celebrate every stage, and ensure that wellness feels like something made for us, not just marketed to us.

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