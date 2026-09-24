Independent film, powerful storytelling and a celebration of Black and BIPOC creativity came together in Manhattan as the second annual Surrounded By Stories Film Showcase returned to SVA Theatre on September 5, 2026.

Attending on behalf of Upscale Magazine, I had the opportunity to experience an evening that brought filmmakers, actors, creatives and industry professionals together around one common thread: the power of stories that deserve to be seen and heard.

Among the evening’s featured projects was Fragments of Joy, directed by Andre Royo and starring Maria Broom, Andre Royo and Kristina Klebe, with Don Cheadle serving as executive producer.

The poignant short film centers on an alcoholic son who takes his mother, who is living with Alzheimer’s disease, on a weekend trip to New York City in hopes of reconnecting her with memories that are beginning to fade.

Royo, known for his acclaimed portrayal of Bubbles on The Wire, steps behind the camera as director while also taking on the lead role. His dual role brings an intimate perspective to a story exploring family, memory, addiction, caregiving and the complicated relationship between a mother and son.

At the heart of Fragments of Joy is Maria Broom, whose portrayal of Royo’s mother brings emotional depth and humanity to the story.

Rather than defining her character solely through Alzheimer’s disease, the film allows audiences to see the woman, mother and individual behind the diagnosis.

Her relationship with her son becomes the emotional foundation of the story as the two attempt to create new memories while holding onto the ones that remain.

Broom’s performance works in powerful contrast with Royo’s portrayal of a son confronting his own struggles while desperately seeking a meaningful connection with his mother.

The film’s emotional impact comes from those intimate moments, the pauses, the uncertainty and the flashes of connection that remind us that love can remain even when memories become difficult to retrieve.

The showcase also provided an opportunity to connect with members of the creative community, including Kresh Novakovic, as filmmakers discussed the process of bringing independent stories from concept to screen.

Lauryn McCollum was also among the creatives connected to the evening, adding to the gathering of artists and industry professionals supporting independent storytelling.

The conversations throughout the evening reinforced the importance of creating platforms where filmmakers can present work that is personal, culturally relevant and reflective of experiences audiences may not often see represented.

While Fragments of Joy served as one of the evening’s significant highlights, the showcase featured a diverse slate of filmmakers and projects.

Courtney Glaudé presented Old Gray Mare, a psychological thriller exploring memory loss and starring Devale Ellis and Tyler Lepley.

Naturi Naughton was featured in The Last Worker, adding another recognizable name to the evening’s collection of projects and creative voices.

Jordyn Rolling brought Cleo & Zion, a beautifully shot road-trip drama written, directed by and starring Rolling, with Lance Gross serving as executive producer.

Imani Celeste presented Tigueronas, a story centered on sisterhood and self-empowerment.

And Greg Cally, co-founder of Surrounded By Stories, presented an exclusive sneak peek of The Wade and Allan Houston Story, offering attendees an early look at the documentary.

Each project represented a different approach to storytelling, but together they demonstrated the breadth of voices working within independent film.

The evening also carried a deeper sense of purpose through the continuation of The Michael K. Williams Creative Fellowship.

Established in partnership with the late actor’s estate, the fellowship honors Williams’ commitment to mentorship and supporting emerging storytellers.

The initiative provides opportunities designed to help the next generation of underrepresented creatives develop their careers and expand their access to the entertainment industry.

That spirit of mentorship was particularly fitting for an evening devoted to creating opportunities for filmmakers and creatives whose stories deserve greater visibility.

What made Surrounded By Stories meaningful was not simply the collection of films presented, but the conversations surrounding them.

From Royo’s deeply personal Fragments of Joy to the distinct perspectives represented by Glaudé, Naughton, Rolling, Celeste and Cally, the showcase demonstrated how independent filmmakers continue to use storytelling to explore family, identity, memory, relationships and the human experience.

For Upscale Magazine, being present for the showcase offered an opportunity to witness those conversations firsthand and to connect with the creative voices shaping stories for today’s audiences.

And Fragments of Joy leaves the audience with a particularly lasting thought: when memories begin to disappear, the moments of connection we create can become even more meaningful.

Sometimes, joy comes in fragments.