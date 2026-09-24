ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta is welcoming four days of entrepreneurship, education, culture and connection as the Black Candle Makers Club (BCMC) presents the BCMC ATL Summit 2026: Honoring Business Creatives Universally, September 24–27.

Designed for product-based entrepreneurs, beauty and wellness founders, self-care brands and business creatives from across the country, the Summit brings together a growing community of founders who are ready to move beyond simply creating great products and focus on building profitable, sustainable businesses.

BCMC initially began as a community supporting Black candle makers, but its reach has grown significantly. Today, the organization serves entrepreneurs working throughout fragrance, beauty, skincare, bath and body, wellness, self-care services and other product-based industries.

For its 2026 Atlanta experience, BCMC is also joining forces with Upscale Magazine, which will serve as an Official Media Partner for the Summit.

Through the partnership, Upscale Media Group will provide pre-event, on-site and post-event coverage, including red-carpet interviews and promotional support designed to extend the Summit’s visibility before, during and after the four-day experience.

Turning Creativity Into Sustainable Business

At the center of the BCMC ATL Summit is a challenge familiar to many entrepreneurs: creating an exceptional product is only one part of building a successful company.

For founders without traditional access to business education, mentorship, capital or influential professional networks, learning how to transform creativity into a scalable business can become an entirely separate journey.

The Summit aims to help bridge that gap.

Attendees will receive practical education covering financial strategy, funding, business credit, brand positioning, marketing, legal protection, systems, leadership and long-term business growth.

“Some of the most talented entrepreneurs are creating extraordinary products but still trying to figure out the business side alone,” said Julia “Jewelz” Amponsah-Gilder, Founder and President of BCMC. “This Summit is about putting education, strategy, relationships and opportunity in the same room.”

The 2026 faculty brings together an expansive group of entrepreneurs, executives, strategists and business leaders, including David Shands of The Social Proof Podcast; Candace Holyfield-Parker of Seven Figure Spa Chick; Dr. Britni Ricard (Bee Marie), CEO of Cota Skin; Angela Brock of Hello Breakthrough; Kalynn Powell (The Billboard Queen); Rosezena Pierce, Esq. (The Biz Lawyer); Princess Dior; Coach K; Mz Skittlez; Coach Cassy; Journae Stanley; Coach Sevyn; and Bryant “Big Sexy” Bee, among others.

Four Days of Education, Culture and Connection

The BCMC ATL Summit combines business development with an experience inspired by the energy, culture and traditions associated with HBCU homecoming.

Across four days, attendees will participate in keynote presentations, breakout sessions, networking opportunities, VIP experiences and a welcome mixer, along with signature Summit events.

Programming includes the BCMC Yard Fest Marketplace + Summit Meet & Greet Mixer, the 4th Annual BCMC Homecoming Candle Ball & Awards Show, Commencement Brunch and a live entrepreneur pitch competition.

BCMC’s work in entrepreneurship has also received civic recognition. In 2025, the organization received a City of Houston proclamation recognizing September 27 as Black Candle Makers Club Day, commemorating BCMC’s contributions to entrepreneurship education and community.

Introducing the Upscale Visionary Award

One of the signature components of this year’s partnership is the introduction of the Upscale Visionary Award, created to recognize a Summit entrepreneur demonstrating bold vision, leadership, innovation and a clear commitment to building a business capable of creating meaningful and lasting impact.

BCMC will oversee the application and finalist process, with Upscale Media Group selecting the award recipient from the finalist pool.

The selected entrepreneur will receive the official Upscale Visionary Award, along with a featured entrepreneur profile or editorial feature through an appropriate Upscale Magazine print and/or digital platform, an Upscale interview, professional editorial and/or event photography, digital and/or social media recognition and live recognition during the BCMC Candle Ball, in addition to recognition through BCMC.

The award further expands the Summit’s mission by creating an opportunity for an emerging or established entrepreneur to receive increased media visibility while celebrating the vision behind the business.

BCMC Yard Fest Opens the Experience to Atlanta

On Saturday, the BCMC Yard Fest Marketplace + Summit Meet & Greet Mixer will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., providing another opportunity for entrepreneurs and members of the Atlanta community to connect.

Guests can shop product-based brands, network with entrepreneurs and business leaders, and meet select Summit speakers and special guests before the evening transitions into the ’90s-themed BCMC Homecoming Candle Ball & Awards Show.

More than a conference, the BCMC ATL Summit is designed to create an ecosystem where education, access, visibility and community intersect — giving entrepreneurs an opportunity to strengthen not only the products they sell, but the businesses they are building behind them.

For security purposes, the Summit’s host hotel and access information are provided directly to confirmed ticket holders and approved event partners.

Summit information and available access options can be found through the official BCMC ATL Summit website. Free tickets are also available for the BCMC Yard Fest Marketplace + Summit Meet & Greet Mixer.

About BCMC

The Black Candle Makers Club is a business education and entrepreneurial community supporting product-based entrepreneurs, self-care brands and business creatives. BCMC provides education, mentorship, collaboration and community designed to help entrepreneurs build stronger, sustainable businesses.

Media Contact

Nikkie Davis