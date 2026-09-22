There is something special about couples who understand that building a life together is much like preparing a great meal, it takes the right ingredients, patience, communication, creativity and, most importantly, love.

Sean and Nicole Ringgold have created a partnership that brings all of those ingredients together. Individually, they have established successful careers in entertainment and media. Together, they have become a true power couple whose story extends far beyond the red carpet. Their relationship is rooted in family, faith, love, entertainment, storytelling and a shared desire to create a lasting legacy.

Now, they are inviting audiences into another intimate part of their lives through their cookbook, Plated Pleasures: Recipes to a Love Story. For Sean and Nicole, food is not simply about what is placed on the table. It is about the memories created around it, the conversations shared and the love that goes into preparing a meal.

Plated Pleasures: Recipes to a Love Story is a deeply personal project that combines recipes, memories, reflections and the couple's love story. The cookbook features recipes inspired by Nicole's Caribbean and Latin American family traditions, along with dishes that have become part of the couple's own life together. Among the recipes are Honey Mustard “Big Sexy” Salmon, World Famous Daddy Mac & Cheese, Long Kiss Curry Chicken Roti, Triki Niki's Fire Jerk Wings, The Lover's Ribeye Steak and Head Over Heels Oxtails.

But the recipes are only part of the story. In the cookbook, Nicole explains that food became one of the first ways their relationship learned to communicate “Food became one of the first ways our love learned to speak,” she writes. What began with sharing bites and discovering each other's likes and dislikes eventually became something much deeper. The kitchen became a place where they could laugh, talk, experiment and simply enjoy being together.

For Nicole, cooking is also connected to family heritage. “As I continue to research and learn more about where we come from, I honor our ancestors through every recipe that I share while creating new ones,” she writes. “Cooking has become more than nourishment to us.” It has become a way to honor the past while creating something new for the future. One of the most charming revelations in the cookbook is that Sean doesn't necessarily consider himself the cook.

Nicole describes Sean as “the best sous chef in the world,” helping with everything from chopping onions to stirring the pot and washing vegetables. But Sean's role in the kitchen goes well beyond helping with preparation. He understands what Nicole's cooking represents. “Even when we're not seeing eye to eye, she still makes sure my plate looks like love,” Sean writes. That sentiment captures the heart of their relationship.

For Sean, a meal prepared by Nicole is an expression of care. “People think cooking is just cooking, but for me, it has always meant more when it came from her,” he explains in the cookbook. “I could taste the love she has in her heart, the effort, and the intention behind every meal she makes for our family.” For the actor, the food is a reminder that he is loved, cared for and appreciated.

While the Ringgolds are building their culinary love story, Sean continues to make his mark in entertainment. He is best known to television audiences as Junior Duncan in Carl Weber's hit drama series The Family Business, where he continues to showcase his range as an actor.

The series centers around the powerful Duncan family and the complicated world surrounding their business empire. Sean's portrayal of Junior brings intensity and depth to the series as the character navigates family loyalty, power and conflict. For Sean, the role is another significant chapter in an entertainment career spanning television and film. His credits include work on projects such as One Life to Live, Notorious, Gossip Girl, Ugly Betty, Luke Cage and For Life, among others.

Yet the man audiences see on television is very different from the husband Nicole describes at home. In their cookbook, Nicole emphasizes that Sean's strength and protective nature are central to their family. “Sean is our protector,” she writes. “He does not play when it comes to us. He protects us at all costs.” Nicole brings her own impressive career to the partnership.

A multi-Emmy Award and Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Nicole has built a reputation for incisive reporting, compelling storytelling and connecting authentically with audiences. She is also the host and executive producer of Victims' Voices, a podcast providing survivors of violent crime with an opportunity to share their stories. Her storytelling ability is evident throughout Plated Pleasures.

Rather than simply presenting recipes, Nicole uses food to tell the story of a relationship, how two people met, fell in love, overcame challenges and built a family together. The cookbook becomes part memoir, part love letter and part culinary experience. According to Nicole, she and Sean actually crossed paths twice in the same year. The first encounter didn't leave much of an impression.

The second was different. At the time, Nicole was focused on her work as a reporter. Sean was being interviewed, and she noticed him smiling at her. After the interview, Sean emailed Nicole to thank her. They exchanged numbers, and he called her the next day. The connection was immediate. Their first date nearly went off track when Nicole arrived late because she was coming from a live television assignment during rush-hour traffic. Sean was not pleased.

But what could have been an awkward beginning eventually became part of the story they now laugh about. Their relationship quickly grew, fueled by long conversations, shared interests, travel and an undeniable chemistry. Food soon became another important part of their connection. Nicole recalls one evening when she brought homemade dishes, including lamb chops and curry chicken, to Sean's apartment. There wasn't even a dining table. So she created a romantic indoor picnic on the bedroom floor. That simple evening became a defining moment in their relationship.

For Sean and Nicole, their relationship isn't built solely on romance. Faith is at the center of their family. They describe their relationship with God as the foundation beneath everything they have built. They pray together and for one another, and they are raising their children, Parker and Skylar, with the same faith and values. That foundation has helped them navigate difficult seasons and remain committed to one another. “Love is not just a feeling,” Nicole writes. “It's a daily choice.”

That philosophy appears repeatedly throughout their story. They acknowledge that marriage isn't perfect and that disagreements are inevitable. What matters, they say, is how couples choose to handle those moments. For the Ringgolds, communication is key. They have learned to talk through disagreements, protect their peace and continue choosing one another.

Every successful relationship has its own recipe. For Sean and Nicole, that recipe includes communication, faith, patience, honesty, forgiveness, respect and commitment. Nicole describes herself as the nurturer of the family, while Sean is the protector. Their differences complement one another. The couple also emphasizes the importance of making time for each other despite demanding careers and family responsibilities.

In Sean's words, part of keeping love strong is simple: “We never stop making time for each other, no matter how busy life gets.” They also believe in enjoying the little things, late-night conversations, traveling together, taking walks, relaxing on the couch and, of course, cooking.

The cookbook includes personal love letters between Sean and Nicole, offering readers an even more intimate glimpse into their relationship. Nicole writes to Sean: “You are my strength, my comfort, my safe space. Thank you for loving me so deeply and protecting our family.”

Sean responds with his own heartfelt words to his wife: “Life with you has been my greatest adventure, and I cherish every moment we share together. Thank you for being my partner, my best friend, and my love.” Those words reinforce what is perhaps most evident about the Ringgolds: They genuinely enjoy being together.

Their love isn't presented as perfect. It is presented as intentional. Calling Sean and Nicole Ringgold a power couple is easy. Sean has established himself as an award-winning actor and executive producer. Nicole is an accomplished journalist and storyteller.

Together, however, their power comes from something more meaningful than professional accomplishments. They support one another. They celebrate one another's victories. They protect their family. And they continue creating new ventures together. Their cookbook is evidence of that partnership.

Plated Pleasures brings together their love of food, family, culture and storytelling while allowing readers to experience a side of the couple that isn't always visible on television or social media. Ultimately, Plated Pleasures: Recipes to a Love Story isn't simply a cookbook. It is a celebration of love. It is a tribute to their fathers. It is an homage to family traditions. It is a collection of memories. It is a reminder that the simplest moments can become the most meaningful ones.

Nicole captures the philosophy beautifully: “Good food may bring people to the table, but love is what keeps them there.” That sentiment could easily serve as the theme for the Ringgolds' entire relationship. Sean continues to build his entertainment legacy through his work on The Family Business and other projects, while Nicole continues telling stories that give people a voice.

At the same time, they are building something together. They are raising a family. Honoring their parents. Creating traditions. Sharing their faith and finding new ways to express their love. Their journey is a reminder that a successful relationship isn't about having every ingredient perfectly measured. It is about knowing how to work together when the recipe changes. It is about showing up. It is about making time for each other. It is about forgiveness, laughter and faith. Sometimes, it's simply about sitting down together at the end of a long day and sharing a meal.

For Sean and Nicole Ringgold, the kitchen has become one of the places where their love story continues to unfold. They aren't just cooking food. They're cooking up memories, family traditions and a legacy that they hope will continue long after the meal is over.

Because for Sean and Nicole Ringgold, love isn't just on the menu, it is the main ingredient.

Follow Sean & Nicole Ringgold

Sean Ringgold: Instagram @seanringgold

Plated Pleasures: Instagram @platedpleasuresbook