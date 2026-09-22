Kehlani makes a special appearance as music, skating and community come together in celebration of National Voter Registration Day

Durand Bernarr brought his signature mix of music, movement and personality back to the Dallas area for a birthday celebration that was about more than blowing out candles.

The Grammy Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, producer and DJ joined forces with the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) and nonpartisan civic engagement organization HeadCount for “Durand Bernarr Presents Rollin’ with the Homies: A Birthday Boogie,” a high-energy DJ skate experience held at Arlington Skatium.

Presented as part of the ASCAP Citizen initiative, the event combined entertainment and community engagement in connection with National Voter Registration Day, which took place September 15. HeadCount was among more than 140 national Premier Partners participating in the 2026 National Voter Registration Day effort, alongside thousands of community organizations nationwide. (National Voter Registration Day⁠)

The first 100 fans who took action with HeadCount in advance or at the door received complimentary admission to the celebration, adding a civic component to an evening built around skating, music and community.

Rollin’ With Durand

Bernarr first launched his “Rollin’ with the Homies” DJ skate experience in the Dallas area in June 2024. What began as another creative extension of his artistry has since grown into a popular live experience, bringing together his love of music, performance and skating.

For the latest installment, Bernarr stepped behind the DJ booth under his alter ego DJ TBD aka Bra Coley, curating the soundtrack as guests made their way around the rink. But staying behind the booth was never going to be enough for an entertainer like Bernarr. Throughout the night, he hit the skating floor himself, dancing and gliding alongside attendees while breaking into the spontaneous vocals that have become part of his unmistakable performance style. The result blurred the lines between a traditional birthday party, skate night, DJ set and live concert.

The celebration arrived just one day after Bernarr performed at Dos Equis Pavilion while touring with fellow ASCAP member and Grammy Award-winning artist Kehlani.

Kehlani kept the celebration going by making a special guest appearance at Bernarr’s birthday event, giving attendees another memorable moment during the night.

Music Meets Civic Engagement

Beyond the birthday festivities, “Rollin’ with the Homies” provided a cultural backdrop for ASCAP Citizen and HeadCount’s voter-registration outreach. National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday focused on helping eligible Americans register to vote or update their voter information. The 2026 initiative included more than 3,500 events across the country, according to organizers. (National Voter Registration Day⁠)

The collaboration with Bernarr demonstrated how that outreach can extend beyond traditional registration drives and into entertainment and cultural spaces where communities are already gathering.

ASCAP Citizen plans to continue its voter-registration efforts through the fall before shifting toward nonpartisan get-out-the-vote activities ahead of the November 3 election.

For Bernarr, however, the Dallas-area event remained unmistakably his: expressive, colorful, musical and centered on connection. From commanding the DJ booth as Bra Coley to effortlessly rolling across the rink and delivering impromptu vocals, the Grammy winner turned another trip around the sun into a celebration shared with his community.

And with Kehlani joining the party, “Rollin’ with the Homies: A Birthday Boogie” delivered exactly what its name promised — a night for music, movement and rolling with the homies.

For official ASCAP Citizen information, readers can visit ASCAP Citizen⁠ and follow ASCAP⁠.