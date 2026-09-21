In partnership with

In the throes of New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week, the global fashion machine never stops — but make no mistake, Atlanta has entered the chat with another stellar event, and the industry would be wise to take note.

Eileen Kim Couture, the Atlanta-based fashion house helmed by Artistic Director Kim Garrett, staged more than a runway show — it staged a manifesto. Garrett has long positioned her house at the intersection of fine art and fashion, and this collection made that philosophy undeniable. Each gown moved down the runway less like a garment and more like a brushstroke, meticulous construction meeting emotional storytelling in a way only a true couturier can execute.

Garrett's credentials read like a masterclass in discipline and vision. A Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Design from American InterContinental University, a Gold Key Award recipient through the University of North Carolina, an MPA from Walden University, and now a doctoral candidate in Public Policy with a concentration in Nonprofit Management and Leadership — hers is a mind that builds systems as thoughtfully as she builds silhouettes. It's no surprise she's been tapped as a featured bridal designer under Dillard's "A Grand Affair" in Stonecrest, GA, profiled on Prime Time with Diane Sawyer, and celebrated in Modern Bride Magazine. Kim Garrett doesn't chase the bridal fantasy — she engineers it.

The evening's production, orchestrated with precision by Poshe Productions under the direction of Michelle Lynch, set the stage for a room full of culture-makers. Among the tastemakers and fashion enthusiasts in attendance: David Manuel, F.A.C.E.S. director of Fulton County Culture & Arts, whose presence signaled the show's cultural weight; celebrity photographer Skyy Wonders, capturing every fold and flourish for posterity; and the editor of Head to Toe, alongside a broader circle of Atlanta's most discerning style authorities — all gathered not simply to observe, but to bear witness.

Quality, Tested CBD – and Why It Matters

CBD is increasingly popular, with hundreds of products designed to provide everything from better sleep to relief and recovery to increased focus. Once you’ve figured out which CBD formula is right for you, it’s important to be able to trust that what’s in the bottle or jar matches what’s on the label.

This is where third-party testing comes in. Independent labs test CBD products, verifying the cannabinoid content matches what’s on the label and screening for the presence of heavy metals, pesticides, and other contaminants.

Unlike some companies that cut corners, CBDistillery ensures that every single batch of their CBD products are tested by an accredited lab. And these test results are posted on their website, so you can see them before you place your order.

CBDistillery is so sure you’ll like their products, they’re offering a special deal: save 50% on orders of $75 or more with code NEWS50!

And bear witness they did. Because as Garrett herself puts it: "Fashion is the means of self-expression that speaks volumes without saying a word." On this runway, that sentiment wasn't a quote on a program — it was proof, sewn into every seam, embroidered into every hem.

This is what happens when a designer refuses to separate her art from her advocacy, her gowns from her governance. Kim Garrett is not simply dressing brides. She is building a legacy, thread by deliberate thread, for a city that has always known how to turn a moment into a movement.

So let the record show: on this night, Atlanta didn't just watch a fashion show. It witnessed a coronation. Eileen Kim Couture didn't ask for the crown — she simply arrived wearing it, daring anyone in the room to look away. They didn't. They never do.

"Great fashion doesn't ask for permission to be seen — it commands the room and leaves a legacy in its wake. Eileen Kim Couture did exactly that. Consider this your official invitation to pay attention."

Stay laced in,

Dr. Courtney A. Hammonds

Senior Fashion Editor, Upscale Magazine