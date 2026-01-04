After ten years since the release of Woman, Jill Scott’s fifth studio album, she sent social media into a frenzy on Jan. 2 when she announced her new album, To Whom This May Concern, a soulfully rich collection ushering in Valentine’s Day on Feb. 13.

Jill Scott’s post via her Instagram | @missjillscott

Scott posted to her Instagram on Jan. 2, “Finally my new album entitled TO WHOM THIS MAY CONCERN drops Feb. 13th!!!! PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE and THANK YOU for your patience and your listening ears,” followed by a pre-save link of the album in her bio.

A New Chapter, Not a Comeback



The 3x Grammy Award–winning singer-songwriter and actress has never really left the conversation; she’s just been evolving in real time. In a recent sit-down on Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Scott joked that she doesn’t even know if she “ever really stopped” touring, and she shared how excited she is to reconnect with fans on an intimate level after the post album release.

The new album marks her first full-length release since 2015, but this moment feels less like a comeback and more like a continuation of an unconventional, nonconformist journey still in motion for one of Neo-Soul’s most beloved voices.

The Album, To Whom This May Concern

Scott opens up about how deeply this project pulled on her spirit.

❝ ”It kept me up at night. I know that it bothered me.” adding that she had to say things that she needed to say.

It features artists like Ab-Soul, J.I.D., Tierra Whack, and Too $hort and contributions from producer and rapper David Banner.

During the interview she was also asked the big question fans have been waiting for. What can we expect from this album.

❝ “It’s a lot of musicianship and storytelling, and I’m proud of it. Excited. I can’t wait to share.” She further discusses what life was like growing up in North Philly. Scott says she faced bullying and family financial struggles, yet she vividly remembers home as a place filled with love and kindness. That same compassion threads through her music and shapes both her parenting and her sixth studio album. Her perseverance throughout her journey reflects honesty, maturity, and the full spectrum of the legacy she continues to build.

Watch the full interview here: Jill Scott- Million Dollaz Worth a Game

Here’s a snippet the lead single off the album, Beautiful People, a song that she describes as “festival music”.

Watch the full interview here: Jill Scott- Million Dollaz Worth a Game

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again? [From left to right] Tyler Perry, Taraj P. Henson, and Jill Scott | PHOTOS BY SHAYAN ASGHARNIA, KRISTY SPAROW/GETTY IMAGES, DAVID LIVINGSTON/GETTY IMAGES

What’s Next for Jill Scott?

Once the new album rolls out, we expect tour dates to follow.

She’s set to return as Sheila in Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again?, which has already started production. The “threequel” reunites the original cast as the couples come together to celebrate Marcus (Michael Jai White) and Angela’s (Tasha Smith) daughter’s wedding.

Scott is also set to hit the stage at this year’s HBCU Awarefest on Mar. 26 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The event will be a celebrity-filled benefit concert featuring the performers like Earth, Wind & Fire, Coco Jones, Kirk Franklin, John Legend, Common, and GloRilla. Special guests speakers will include Chris Paul and Dr. Jamal Bryant to name a few. Proceeds will help reduce student loan debt for HBCU students.