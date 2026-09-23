Photography: Horace Robinson | Boss XL Magazine | Diva TV

ATLANTA, GA — When luxury meets legacy and fashion meets the sophistication of polo, the result is nothing short of extraordinary!

The 9th Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic transformed Bouckaert Farm in Fairburn, Georgia, into a spectacular celebration of high fashion, celebrity culture, entertainment and philanthropy on September 19, 2026.

Created by renowned fashion designer and philanthropist Miguel Wilson, the highly anticipated affair attracted an impressive gathering of celebrities, influential leaders, entertainment personalities and fashion enthusiasts, all arriving in their finest ensembles for an unforgettable experience.

From impeccably tailored suits and extravagant headpieces to dazzling accessories and vibrant designer-inspired looks, the fashion was absolutely fabulous.

The atmosphere radiated elegance as guests embraced the opportunity to express their individuality through bold colors, sophisticated silhouettes and statement-making accessories.

For Upscale Magazine, the occasion offered a front-row look at the intersection of luxury, culture and personal style.

And one thing was certain: everyone came dressed to impress!

KEISHA LANCE BOTTOMS: FLORAL ELEGANCE WITH A SOPHISTICATED TWIST

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Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms brought an effortlessly sophisticated interpretation of daytime elegance to the fashionable affair.

Her crisp white pantsuit, beautifully adorned with colorful botanical prints, combined classic tailoring with a refreshing touch of contemporary style.

The vibrant floral details introduced an artistic element to the ensemble, while dark sunglasses, gold hoop earrings and a structured white handbag completed her polished appearance.

The look was a beautiful balance of femininity, confidence and modern sophistication.

Against the colorful Fashion & Polo Classic backdrop, her ensemble created a memorable fashion moment that captured the spirit of luxury daytime dressing.

ATTORNEY BEN CRUMP: CLASSIC TAILORING WITH A GENTLEMAN'S TOUCH



Civil rights attorney Ben Crump demonstrated the timeless appeal of sophisticated menswear.

Dressed in an elegant white pinstriped double-breasted suit, Crump embraced a classic approach to formal daytime fashion.

A crisp shirt, coordinating tie and stylish white fedora complemented the tailored ensemble, while dark sunglasses added a contemporary finishing touch.

The refined color palette and structured silhouette perfectly reflected the distinguished atmosphere of the occasion.

His appearance was a reminder that classic tailoring never goes out of style.

TYRESE: R&B STAR POWER MEETS MODERN LUXURY

Singer and actor Tyrese brought his signature star power to the Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic, delivering both musical entertainment and sophisticated style.

His cream-colored tailored ensemble offered a refreshing interpretation of contemporary menswear, combining understated elegance with eye-catching accessories.

Layered metallic necklaces and statement sunglasses introduced a modern edge to the polished look.

The neutral color palette complemented the upscale outdoor setting, creating an appearance that was effortlessly stylish.

Beyond the fashion, Tyrese's musical presence added another layer of excitement to the celebration, blending the smooth sounds of R&B with the energy of Atlanta's luxury social scene.

TERRI J. VAUGHN AND KARON RILEY: A FASHIONABLE POWER COUPLE

Actress Terri J. Vaughn and her husband, actor Karon Riley, brought their own interpretation of couple's fashion to the celebration.

Vaughn embraced vibrant elegance in a colorful ensemble featuring expressive prints and flowing fabric.

Her stylish hat, sunglasses and carefully selected accessories created a look that balanced relaxed daytime glamour with sophisticated flair.

Riley complemented his wife in a coordinated ensemble featuring warm, neutral tones and polished accessories.

Together, the couple demonstrated how contrasting styles can work beautifully together, creating a fashionable moment that celebrated individuality and partnership.

Their appearance added another touch of Hollywood glamour to the star-studded affair.

KING YAHWEH: REGAL FASHION COMMANDS THE CARPET



King Yahweh delivered a striking display of regal-inspired fashion that captured the dramatic spirit of the celebration.

His elaborate white ensemble featured intricate embellishments, flowing fabric and ceremonial-inspired detailing.

A coordinating turban, ornate accessories and carefully selected jewelry completed the majestic presentation.

The look celebrated the artistry of fashion through its dramatic silhouette and elaborate craftsmanship.

Against the Fashion & Polo Classic backdrop, the ensemble created a memorable visual statement, demonstrating how fashion can serve as a powerful form of cultural and personal expression.

MIGUEL WILSON: THE VISIONARY BEHIND THE GLAMOUR

At the center of the magnificent celebration stood Miguel Wilson, the visionary fashion designer and philanthropist responsible for creating the Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic.

Wilson has transformed his passion for fashion and equestrian sports into an event that brings together influential personalities, luxury experiences and meaningful community initiatives.

The Classic has become a distinctive platform for celebrating culture, style and opportunity.

Beyond the beautifully dressed guests and exclusive atmosphere, Wilson's vision extends to supporting the Ride to the Olympics Foundation, which works to expand access to equestrian sports for young people from underrepresented communities.

His ability to connect fashion with philanthropy demonstrates that true luxury can also create meaningful opportunities for others.

PASTOR JAMAL BRYANT AND ATTORNEY BEN CRUMP: DISTINGUISHED GENTLEMEN ON THE CARPET



Pastor Jamal Bryant and civil rights attorney Ben Crump joined the distinguished gathering, bringing together two influential voices within the faith and legal communities.

Their appearance reflected the diversity of personalities attracted to the Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic.

The gentlemen embraced the sophisticated atmosphere of the occasion, demonstrating the enduring appeal of polished menswear and confident presentation.

Their presence reinforced the event's ability to unite leaders from different professional backgrounds in celebration of fashion, culture and community.

MAURICE JOHNSON: PERSONAL STYLE AND CONFIDENT PRESENTATION



Maurice Johnson added to the distinguished guest list, joining an impressive collection of personalities who embraced the occasion's fashionable atmosphere.

Throughout the afternoon, guests demonstrated that personal style is defined by individuality, confidence and attention to detail.

From classic tailoring to contemporary fashion statements, the Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic provided an exceptional setting for guests to showcase their unique interpretations of elegance.

MORE CELEBRITY GLAMOUR: LAMMAN RUCKER, COCOA BROWN AND MIMI FAUST

The celebration also welcomed additional entertainment personalities, including actor Lamman Rucker, comedian Cocoa Brown and television personality Mimi Faust.

Their presence contributed to the vibrant mix of Hollywood glamour, Atlanta celebrity culture and sophisticated social style that has become synonymous with the event.

With personalities representing television, film, comedy, music and community leadership, the Classic offered an extraordinary intersection of entertainment and luxury.

Every arrival added another dimension to an afternoon dedicated to fashion, individuality and cultural celebration.

FASHION WITHOUT BORDERS: A GLOBAL CELEBRATION OF ELEGANCE

The Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic was more than a celebrity gathering. It was a celebration of the universal language of fashion.

Guests from diverse backgrounds brought their interpretations of polo-day elegance to the festivities, creating a magnificent display of creativity and sophistication.

Beautifully tailored suits, vibrant dresses, elegant hats, fascinators and statement accessories transformed the grounds into an outdoor fashion showcase.

Some guests embraced classic silhouettes and neutral color palettes, while others made bold statements through colorful fabrics, elaborate embellishments and distinctive accessories.

The combination of traditional polo fashion and contemporary luxury created a visual experience that was both timeless and exciting.

Every ensemble told a story.

Every accessory reflected personality.

And every arrival contributed to the extraordinary atmosphere.

The message was clear: true style is not limited by geography, age or tradition. It is an expression of confidence and individuality.

BEYOND THE FASHION: POLO, FINE DINING AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

While the fashion commanded attention, the Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic delivered an impressive collection of luxury experiences.

Guests enjoyed competitive polo, gourmet cuisine, signature cocktails, VIP hospitality, live music and exclusive social experiences.

The polo competition featured teams associated with Morehouse College, Atlanta B.E.S.T. Academy and Nigeria, introducing an international sporting dimension to the celebration.

The combination of beautiful horses, elegant fashion and live entertainment created an atmosphere reminiscent of an exclusive luxury destination.

Tyrese's musical performance added another layer of excitement, bringing the smooth sounds of R&B to the festivities.

From the excitement of the polo field to the glamorous social atmosphere, the Classic delivered a complete luxury lifestyle experience.

LUXURY WITH PURPOSE: MIGUEL WILSON'S LASTING LEGACY

Beyond the celebrity appearances, fashionable ensembles and extravagant surroundings, the heart of the Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic lies in its philanthropic mission.

The event supports the Ride to the Olympics Foundation, which is dedicated to creating greater opportunities for young people from underrepresented communities to participate in equestrian sports.

Through initiatives involving polo and other equestrian disciplines, the foundation works to introduce young people to experiences that might otherwise remain beyond their reach.

Wilson's commitment to combining luxury with opportunity gives the Classic a deeper significance.

The event demonstrates that fashion and philanthropy can exist beautifully together, creating an experience that celebrates both personal expression and community advancement.

THE FINAL WORD: AN UNFORGETTABLE CELEBRATION OF FASHION AND EXCELLENCE

The 9th Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic delivered an extraordinary celebration of style, culture, entertainment and purpose.

From Keisha Lance Bottoms' floral sophistication to Ben Crump's classic tailoring, Tyrese's modern luxury, King Yahweh's regal presentation and the fashionable appearances of Terri J. Vaughn and Karon Riley, the occasion offered an impressive showcase of personal style.

The atmosphere was glamorous.

The fashion was expressive.

The entertainment was unforgettable.

And the mission was meaningful.

Miguel Wilson has created an event that extends beyond the traditional boundaries of fashion and sport, bringing together influential communities through a shared appreciation for culture, elegance and opportunity.

For Upscale Magazine, the celebration offered a reminder that the most memorable fashion moments are not simply about the clothes people wear.

They are about the confidence, creativity and individuality behind every look.