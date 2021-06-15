Venus Williams Serves Up Style With New Crate & Barrel Home Collection
Venus Williams is taking her signature style beyond the tennis court and straight into the home.
Upscale Media
Upscale
Upscale is the ultimate lifestyle magazine addressing the needs of stylish, informed and progressive African- Americans. On our pages, you will find the latest news in entertainment, beauty, fashion, health, fitness and travel. It is more than a magazine, it is a lifestyle. It is a place to be empowered and inspired to live loudly, learn smartly and embrace life with passion.