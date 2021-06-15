Visionaries, innovators, and emerging leaders creating influence and shaping what comes next.
Aug 17, 2026
•
3 min read
Aug 15, 2026
•
1 min read
From the Courtroom to the Future of AI
Jul 29, 2026
•
4 min read
Jul 10, 2026
•
5 min read
Jul 7, 2026
•
2 min read
Jun 29, 2026
•
4 min read
How Candice Ray is Redefining Community Healthcare
May 14, 2026
•
2 min read
May 12, 2026
•
1 min read
May 10, 2026
•
4 min read
Upscale is the ultimate lifestyle magazine addressing the needs of stylish, informed and progressive African- Americans. On our pages, you will find the latest news in entertainment, beauty, fashion, health, fitness and travel. It is more than a magazine, it is a lifestyle. It is a place to be empowered and inspired to live loudly, learn smartly and embrace life with passion.