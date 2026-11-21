One reason for the rising travel trends of Caribbean destination weddings and gig-tripping concert tourism

might just be that spending our vacation time at all-inclusive resorts has started to feel sort of stale.

Tourists miss out on native islands’ culture when they never explore beyond the exclusive beaches and

high-end restaurants of their posh resorts. The next movement might very well be to scope out local

festivals or special events when vacation planning, in order to see as much indigenous flavor as possible. I

explored that option recently during the fourth annual Antigua and Barbuda Art Week: seven days of

discovering those sunny Lesser Antilles islands through the lens of their immensely talented local artists.

Way smaller than neighboring islands like Jamaica, Puerto Rico or the Bahamas, sun-drenched Antigua

gives off major vibes of West African heritage and British colonial history. (King Charles visited earlier in

November to help celebrate the island nation’s 45th anniversary of independence from British rule.) Even

with an overabundance of vastly talented artists, given Antigua’s size—laying claim to 365 beautiful

beaches despite its compact 108 square miles—there’s no national art museum. So, the tourism authority

launched Antigua and Barbuda Art Week in the spring of 2023 to spotlight gifted painters like the anime-

influenced GuavaDeArt, eco-artist Stephen Murphy and painter Heather Doram, designer of the island’s

official national dress.

After a relaxed arrival to the 4.5-star Hodges Bay Resort & Spa on Thursday night, complete with a

delicious shichimi butter-drenched grilled lobster dinner at the on-site Japanese restaurant Katsuya, I hit

the ground running Friday morning. A media-targeted art trail bus tour started with the Local Shop and

Tasting Bar over in Bay Gardens, a village mall full of artisan markets. Co-owned by distiller David

Murphy and acrylic artist Sonu Murphy, the highly personable Local Shop offers handcrafted jewelry,

craft cocktails and the work of local artists adorning the walls (the likes of Makō, Jerry Simon and Eva

Toussaint among them). A short walk to the Antigua House of Chocolate followed, known for the

culinary artistic creativity manifested in their tasty chocolate-dipped truffles served with local rum; they

even process their own cocoa beans.

Next, we made the acquaintance of artist Dina de Brozzi and her husband, architect Andrew

Goodenough—co-owners of Rotten Hill Studios & Art Gallery. Their sprawling property contains a

number of cottages (with rooms named after Vincent Van Gogh and Paul Gauguin), a vegan café and a

meditation space. The charming Brozzi emigrated to Antigua from Parma, Italy, decades ago, sharing a

touching story about presenting her immaculate portraiture of Antiguan children to the Pope in 2015.

Our last art pitstop took us to Makǒ Fine Art Gallery, a townhouse workspace and showcase for a diverse

array of Antiguan artists. The hypertalented Dylan Elias Phillips talked through his exquisitely personal

painting series, featuring his partner surrounded by different animals (elephant, panther, bear, horse) that

represent him and their various combative, sexual and submissive states. The night ended at upscale

beach club/restaurant The Hut at Little Jumby, a short boat ride away on nearby Maiden Island—which is

itself 500 yards away from the private Jumby Bay Island, where Oprah Winfrey owns a château.

Saturday, art week festivities continued at the Local Shop and Tasting Bar, as several artists threw down

in a live painting showdown, dabbing at easels creating artwork on the spot for a captive audience

snapping pics and sipping drinks. (The night’s winner: Dylan Elias Phillips.) Hours later kicked off

Flavours and Canvas at Dennis Beach Club, a lively paint-and-sip event hosted by affable artist Gerron

Farquharson. After arriving to the sounds of a steel drum band playing Bob Marley and a separate

acoustic guitar performance by Annia— singing more Marley alongside originals from her debut album,