One reason for the rising travel trends of Caribbean destination weddings and gig-tripping concert tourism
might just be that spending our vacation time at all-inclusive resorts has started to feel sort of stale.
Tourists miss out on native islands’ culture when they never explore beyond the exclusive beaches and
high-end restaurants of their posh resorts. The next movement might very well be to scope out local
festivals or special events when vacation planning, in order to see as much indigenous flavor as possible. I
explored that option recently during the fourth annual Antigua and Barbuda Art Week: seven days of
discovering those sunny Lesser Antilles islands through the lens of their immensely talented local artists.
Way smaller than neighboring islands like Jamaica, Puerto Rico or the Bahamas, sun-drenched Antigua
gives off major vibes of West African heritage and British colonial history. (King Charles visited earlier in
November to help celebrate the island nation’s 45th anniversary of independence from British rule.) Even
with an overabundance of vastly talented artists, given Antigua’s size—laying claim to 365 beautiful
beaches despite its compact 108 square miles—there’s no national art museum. So, the tourism authority
launched Antigua and Barbuda Art Week in the spring of 2023 to spotlight gifted painters like the anime-
influenced GuavaDeArt, eco-artist Stephen Murphy and painter Heather Doram, designer of the island’s
official national dress.
After a relaxed arrival to the 4.5-star Hodges Bay Resort & Spa on Thursday night, complete with a
delicious shichimi butter-drenched grilled lobster dinner at the on-site Japanese restaurant Katsuya, I hit
the ground running Friday morning. A media-targeted art trail bus tour started with the Local Shop and
Tasting Bar over in Bay Gardens, a village mall full of artisan markets. Co-owned by distiller David
Murphy and acrylic artist Sonu Murphy, the highly personable Local Shop offers handcrafted jewelry,
craft cocktails and the work of local artists adorning the walls (the likes of Makō, Jerry Simon and Eva
Toussaint among them). A short walk to the Antigua House of Chocolate followed, known for the
culinary artistic creativity manifested in their tasty chocolate-dipped truffles served with local rum; they
even process their own cocoa beans.
Next, we made the acquaintance of artist Dina de Brozzi and her husband, architect Andrew
Goodenough—co-owners of Rotten Hill Studios & Art Gallery. Their sprawling property contains a
number of cottages (with rooms named after Vincent Van Gogh and Paul Gauguin), a vegan café and a
meditation space. The charming Brozzi emigrated to Antigua from Parma, Italy, decades ago, sharing a
touching story about presenting her immaculate portraiture of Antiguan children to the Pope in 2015.
Our last art pitstop took us to Makǒ Fine Art Gallery, a townhouse workspace and showcase for a diverse
array of Antiguan artists. The hypertalented Dylan Elias Phillips talked through his exquisitely personal
painting series, featuring his partner surrounded by different animals (elephant, panther, bear, horse) that
represent him and their various combative, sexual and submissive states. The night ended at upscale
beach club/restaurant The Hut at Little Jumby, a short boat ride away on nearby Maiden Island—which is
itself 500 yards away from the private Jumby Bay Island, where Oprah Winfrey owns a château.
Saturday, art week festivities continued at the Local Shop and Tasting Bar, as several artists threw down
in a live painting showdown, dabbing at easels creating artwork on the spot for a captive audience
snapping pics and sipping drinks. (The night’s winner: Dylan Elias Phillips.) Hours later kicked off
Flavours and Canvas at Dennis Beach Club, a lively paint-and-sip event hosted by affable artist Gerron
Farquharson. After arriving to the sounds of a steel drum band playing Bob Marley and a separate
acoustic guitar performance by Annia— singing more Marley alongside originals from her debut album,
Trials—the playfully competitive event began. Bringing out everyone’s inner artist served to bridge the
connection between tourists, local art lovers and the Antiguan-Barbudan art community.
The following day, we were all welcomed at the spacious home of local legend Heather Doram, who
explained her recent blue phase of paintings and some new press in BDC magazine. We were eventually
led to Antigua’s famous Shirley Heights lookout point for a panoramic view of the island’s harbors and
also our final destination: Galleon Beach and its Loose Cannon Beach Club restaurant. (Their absolute
“must order”? The decadent baked cookie dough dessert on a cast-iron skillet.) The weekend wound
down back at the Hodges Bay Resort, with some craft cocktails at the bar of Prickly Pear Island, an
exclusive private isle a five-minute boat ride away from the resort’s on-property beach.
All in all, Antigua and Barbuda Art Week serves as a pleasurably unique entrée for vacationing visitors to
tour the island with a creative agenda, leaving the gilded walls of resort life behind to interact with native
artistry. Bigger and bigger every year, autumn 2027 will certainly attract even more tourists, so plan
accordingly. For those who can’t wait, the One Nation Caribbean Music Festival hits Antigua Recreation
Ground in early January, featuring headliner Popcaan. But for anyone with an art museum membership
card in their wallet, Antigua and Barbuda Art Week will absolutely be all the things.
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