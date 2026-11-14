The Greatest Homecoming on Earth marked 100 years of tradition, bringing Black culture, generations of alumni and the university’s enduring legacy into focus.

Upscale Magazine | November 13, 2026

Governor Josh Stein joined the celebration at North Carolina A&T’s centennial homecoming football game on October 31, 2026. Photo source: North Carolina Office of the Governor.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — At North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, coming home carries a century of meaning.

The university’s 2026 homecoming, held October 25 through November 1, marked the centennial of a tradition that began in 1926. Known as the “Greatest Homecoming on Earth,” or GHOE, the gathering celebrated the relationships, cultural traditions and educational opportunities that have connected generations of Aggies.

This year’s significance extended beyond the anniversary itself. The celebration coincided with the university’s 135th anniversary and the 125th season of Aggie football, placing three chapters of institutional history in the same spotlight.

For an institution built to expand access to education for Black students, those milestones tell a story of continuity. Students arrive, graduate and build lives elsewhere. Homecoming invites them back into a community whose influence continues long after commencement.

A Century Reflected in Living Legends

Among the centennial’s most meaningful recognitions was the university’s selection of ten centenarians as honorary parade grand marshals.

All age 100 or older, the honorees represented lives shaped by segregation, military service, educational achievement, civic leadership and profound social change. Their recognition gave the anniversary a human dimension: the celebration honored people whose lifetimes encompass the history being commemorated.

The university named Dorethea M. Branch, Virginia Horton Coverson, Dona Olivia Hendley Coward, Blanche Smith Earley, Beatrice Bailey Hill, Gilbert David Howell, William A. Lawson Sr., George Manning, Joseph W. Sharpe and Willie Williams as honorary grand marshals.

Their inclusion offered younger Aggies a chance to see legacy embodied in people, families and years of service.

An illustration of Aggie homecoming tradition from the university’s centennial website. The university does not identify the photograph’s year on that page; it is not presented here as confirmed coverage of the 2026 parade. Photo source: North Carolina A&T State University.

Coming Home, Carrying Success

The university also selected alumnus Terrence Jenkins, known professionally as Terrence J, as the centennial parade’s grand marshal.

A 2004 graduate in broadcast journalism, Jenkins served as Student Government Association president and worked at campus radio station WNAA before establishing a career in television, film and production.

His selection connected the celebration to a familiar homecoming theme: alumni returning to the place that helped shape their ambitions. For current students, those connections can make the possibilities beyond graduation feel tangible.

A Celebration With Regional Reach

The gathering’s influence stretched well beyond campus.

In its November 1 statement, the North Carolina governor’s office cited an estimated 200,000 visitors across the week of festivities and as much as $80 million in regional economic impact. Those figures are estimates, rather than a final audited count of centennial attendance or spending.

Governor Josh Stein attended the October 31 homecoming football game and recognized the anniversary with a proclamation honoring the university’s cultural, academic and economic contributions.

The recognition underscored how an HBCU tradition can serve an entire region while retaining its deep personal meaning for alumni.

The Meaning Behind the Blue and Gold

Across the celebration, the traditions included coronation, reunions, concerts, the parade and football. Together, they offered different ways for generations to reconnect.

The significance of the centennial rests in that shared connection. A hundred years after its beginning, A&T’s homecoming continues to give students and graduates a place to celebrate their achievements, remember those who opened doors and welcome the next generation into the Aggie family.