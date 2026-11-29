Founded to educate Black students in West Virginia, Bluefield State University has evolved into a diverse public institution while maintaining its identity as a Historically Black College and University.

Bluefield State University in Bluefield, West Virginia, has a unique place in the history of American higher education. Established in 1895 to provide educational opportunities for African Americans, the university remains a Historically Black College and University (HBCU)—even though its student population today is predominantly White.

The university’s history reflects more than a century of change, from its beginnings as a school for Black students to its present-day role as a public institution serving students from a wide range of backgrounds.

Established in 1895 to Educate Black Students

Bluefield State University was established in 1895 as Bluefield Colored Institute. The institution was created to provide educational opportunities for African Americans in West Virginia, particularly the children of Black coal miners and families living in the region’s coal camps.

At the time, racial segregation severely limited educational opportunities for Black Americans. Bluefield Colored Institute was established to help address that inequality by preparing students for professional and community life.

The school began with approximately 40 students under its first principal, Hamilton Hatter. Its early educational mission included teacher training, which became a central part of its development.

In 1909, the institution formally introduced teacher education. It was renamed Bluefield State Teachers College in 1931 and later became Bluefield State College in 1943, reflecting the expansion of its academic programs.

By the middle of the 20th century, Bluefield State had become an important center of African American education and culture. Its campus hosted notable figures, including poet Langston Hughes, heavyweight boxing champion Joe Louis, and legendary musicians Duke Ellington and Count Basie.

The institution’s history is closely tied to the broader story of Black education, achievement, and cultural life in America.

How Bluefield State Became Predominantly White

Bluefield State’s student population began changing significantly following the 1954 Supreme Court decision in Brown v. Board of Education, which declared racial segregation in public schools unconstitutional.

The university’s affordable tuition and academic reputation attracted increasing numbers of White students from the surrounding region.

According to the university’s historical account, White students made up approximately 40% of its undergraduate enrollment by 1962. By 1965, White students represented a majority of the undergraduate population.

This demographic transformation occurred alongside changes in the regional economy. As the coal industry became increasingly mechanized, employment patterns and the population of southern West Virginia changed.

The university also experienced a difficult period of racial tension during the 1960s. In November 1968, a campus building was destroyed by a bombing, an event that remains part of the institution’s history.

Over time, Bluefield State expanded its academic offerings and developed a stronger emphasis on professional, technical, and career-oriented education.

What Is the Current Black-to-White Student Ratio?

Bluefield State University is still classified as an HBCU, but its current student population is predominantly White.

According to 2024 enrollment data published by Data USA, the university had approximately 1,141 students, with the racial distribution as follows:

Student group Enrollment Percentage White 767 67.2% Black or African American 244 21.4%

These figures mean that White students outnumber Black students by approximately 3.1 to 1.

In other words, for every Black student enrolled, there are roughly three White students.

The university’s own Fall 2024 census reported a different distribution, with 69.46% of students identified as White and 19.65% as African American. The difference reflects the use of different enrollment totals and reporting datasets.

Regardless of the specific figures, both sources confirm that Bluefield State’s student body is predominantly White.

The important distinction is that HBCU status is based on an institution’s historical mission and founding, not on whether Black students make up the majority of its current enrollment.

Bluefield State’s identity as an HBCU is rooted in its establishment to educate African Americans at a time when access to higher education was severely restricted by racial discrimination.

What Does Bluefield State University Focus On?

Today, Bluefield State University emphasizes affordable higher education, career preparation, practical learning, and community service.

Its mission is to prepare students for professional careers, informed citizenship, and community involvement through certificate, associate, bachelor’s, and master’s degree programs.

The university has a particularly strong focus on professional and technical education, including science, technology, engineering, mathematics, healthcare, business, and education.

According to the university, nearly half of its students are enrolled in STEM and related programs, including allied health and engineering technology.

Major Academic Areas

Healthcare and Health Sciences

Bluefield State offers programs designed to prepare students for careers in healthcare and related professions. Its offerings include allied health education and specialized imaging science programs, including cardiovascular sonography.

Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM)

The university has a strong emphasis on technical and scientific education. Engineering technology, applied mathematics, science, and other technical disciplines are part of its academic offerings.

Business

Through the W. Paul Cole Jr. College of Business, students can pursue business administration degrees in areas such as accounting, entrepreneurship, and management.

Education

Education remains an important part of Bluefield State’s historical mission. The university continues to offer academic pathways related to teacher preparation and educational advancement.

Arts, Education and Social Sciences

The university also offers programs in the liberal arts and social sciences, providing students with opportunities to study subjects beyond its professional and technical fields.

A Historic HBCU With a Changing Identity

Bluefield State University’s story demonstrates how an institution can evolve while maintaining its historical identity.

Its founding in 1895 was part of a broader effort to expand educational opportunities for Black Americans during a period of racial segregation. Today, the university serves a predominantly White student population while continuing to be recognized as an HBCU.

That history raises important questions about the changing role of historically Black institutions, the communities they serve, and the ways they preserve their missions as society evolves.

For Bluefield State, the challenge is not simply to maintain its historic designation, but to continue honoring the educational legacy that gave the institution its purpose.

More than 130 years after its establishment, Bluefield State University remains a significant part of West Virginia’s educational landscape—one whose past and present tell a compelling story about race, access, and the evolution of higher education in America.

Did You Know?

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