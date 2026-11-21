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When Dr. Maya Angelou invited Torrey A. Russell to join her at her Thanksgiving table, a director who had already staged major productions sat quietly wondering whether he belonged in the chair. Put out of his home at 15 for loving the theater, he had left high school in the 11th grade and leaned on the Salvation Army — and his faith — simply to survive.

Today, Mr. Russell is the one setting the table. Inside the Legacy Theatre of Excellence — the Las Vegas performing arts complex he opened in October 2025 after 15 years of running his tuition-free youth company without a permanent home — he reviews his students’ report cards, visits their schools when they falter, and has helped propel local alumni to Broadway, including Austin Rankin in "MJ."

Raised in Norfolk, Va., Mr. Russell grew up in a household where theater was both sanctuary and fault line; his mother, a gifted singer, was determined to steer him away from the arts. Cast out at 15, he attended a performing arts high school and secured his first theater job at Norfolk’s Chrysler Hall before performing in New York in the 11th grade and leaving school to pursue stage work full time. At 25, he relocated to Las Vegas — and when his mother later suffered a stroke, the son she had once turned away became her caretaker, bringing her and his baby brother to Nevada to live under his roof.

In 2010, he founded Broadway in the Hood — Helping Others Open Doors — for young people ages 10 to 20 navigating neighborhoods shaped by gangs, violence and economic hardship. Every mainstage production remains free to the public, and its alumni roster includes Teshi Thomas (Young Nala in "The Lion King"), Jordan Toure (Young Simba alternate) and Mr. Rankin.

Early in the company’s rise, Dr. Angelou invited the young ensemble to open for her at Arizona State University in 2011, and working alongside her defined the ethos Mr. Russell brings to leadership today.

"Dr. Angelou taught me how to be a human being — she never judged anybody," Mr. Russell said of the late poet, whom he wheeled through Las Vegas during her visits. "She showed me that you are responsible for how you show up in the world — you have to be a whole person, not just an entertainer."