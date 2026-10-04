If you have been an Amazon Prime member in recent years, you could have money coming your way.

Amazon is expanding the number of customers eligible for payments connected to its settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, with some consumers potentially receiving as much as $200.

The change comes as part of a revised $2.5 billion agreement involving allegations that Amazon deceptively enrolled customers in its Prime subscription program.

The updated settlement opens the door for more consumers to qualify for a refund and raises the maximum payment from the previous $51 amount to $200.



The revised eligibility requirements apply to customers who became Amazon Prime members between June 23, 2019, and June 23, 2025.

Under the original terms established in 2025, customers generally had to have used fewer than 10 Prime benefits during a one-year period to qualify. The updated agreement increases that threshold to as many as 20 Prime benefits during a year.

Prime benefits can include services such as free shipping and other features available through the membership.

According to the FTC, millions of consumers who previously fell outside the original requirements may now qualify under the expanded terms.

For consumers who are eligible, there is an important detail to know: there is no application process. The FTC says customers do not have to file a claim, complete paperwork or respond to a notice to receive their money.

Amazon is distributing payments automatically through electronic options including Venmo and PayPal, as well as by check.

The settlement follows an earlier round of payments to consumers. As of September, Amazon had distributed more than $845 million in refunds, according to the FTC. The company agreed to provide $1.5 billion in consumer refunds as part of the settlement and pay an additional $1 billion civil penalty.

There could also be another payment for some consumers who already received money. If the required payment threshold has not been reached by February 2027, Amazon is required to automatically send an additional $149 to consumers who previously received refunds under the settlement.

The FTC expects all eligible customers to receive their refunds by April 2027.

For anyone who had an Amazon Prime membership during the specified period, the expanded settlement is worth paying attention to.

Consumers who did not qualify under the original requirements may now be included, and eligible customers do not need to take additional steps to

request their payment.

As always, consumers should be cautious about messages requesting payment or sensitive financial information in exchange for a settlement refund. According to the FTC, eligible consumers are not required to pay a fee to receive their money.