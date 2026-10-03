Before Angela Bassett became an Oscar-nominated actress, an Emmy winner and one of Hollywood’s most respected performers, she was a young woman at Yale University who recognized a need for greater representation on campus. In 1979, Bassett founded the Heritage Theater Ensemble, creating Yale’s first Black student theater group at a time when opportunities for Black students to see themselves reflected in theatrical productions were limited.

Now, 46 years later, that legacy has come full circle. Her son, Slater Vance, is reviving the organization on the very same Yale campus where his mother first established it. The story was first reported by The Quintessential Gentleman on September 23, 2026, in an article titled “Angela Bassett’s Son Revives the Yale Theater Group She Founded 46 Years Ago.” The publication reported that Vance, the son of Bassett and actor Courtney B. Vance, has brought the organization back after it went dormant during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But this is more than the return of a student organization. It is a remarkable continuation of a creative legacy established by a young Black woman who understood the importance of having a place to tell stories. When Bassett attended Yale, she was already developing the artistic foundation that would eventually lead her to an extraordinary career in theater, television and film.

According to Vance, his mother created the original organization because there were few opportunities for Black performers at Yale, including within the drama school. “She originally created this space because when she was here, there were no Black roles, even in the Geffen School of Drama,” Vance told the Yale Daily News, according to The Quintessential Gentleman.

The Heritage Theater Ensemble became a place where Black students could perform, write, collaborate and build community. Its history included productions that explored race, history, identity and the Black experience. Among them were Filling Basins, which chronicled the 1881 Atlanta Washerwomen Strike, and Topdog/Underdog, the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Suzan-Lori Parks that examines race, masculinity, family and survival. The ensemble eventually went dormant during the pandemic, leaving behind a significant piece of Yale’s Black theatrical history. Then came the next generation.

Slater Vance Reopens the Door

Vance, now a first-year Yale student and member of the Class of 2028, decided to revive his mother’s organization alongside fellow student Chin Onwu. The organization has been reimagined under a new name, the Heritage Production Company, with an expanded mission that includes both theater and film. Vance and Onwu serve as co-presidents, and the response from Yale students has already been substantial. Nearly 70 students have registered as members through Yale Connect.

The new company plans to produce one film and one play each semester, with stories connected to the African diaspora at the center of its creative mission. That expansion is significant. Bassett’s original organization was created at a time when simply having a dedicated space for Black student performers was important. Vance’s vision takes that foundation and broadens it for a generation of young creatives who are working across multiple forms of storytelling. The stage and screen are no longer separate worlds for many emerging artists. The Heritage Production Company reflects that reality.

The company’s first major stage production is scheduled for spring 2027, when Vance and Onwu will direct John Guare’s Six Degrees of Separation. Guare is himself a Yale School of Drama graduate, creating another connection between the university’s theatrical history and the organization’s next chapter. The play examines identity, class, race, privilege and the complicated ways people connect with one another. Its journey from the stage to the screen also makes it a fitting choice for an organization now intentionally embracing both theater and film. For Heritage Production Company, the production represents more than simply putting on a play. It is the first major statement from a revived organization whose roots stretch back to 1979.

Perhaps the most meaningful part of this story is the connection between mother and son. Angela Bassett created the Heritage Theater Ensemble when she was a young Yale student seeking opportunities for Black artists. She could not have known then that more than four decades later, her own son would return to Yale and help bring that same organization back to life. According to Vance, Bassett is excited about the revival. That makes the moment especially significant.

Bassett’s professional journey eventually took her far beyond Yale. Her career has included landmark performances in film, television and theater, while her work has helped establish her as one of the most recognizable and respected Black actresses of her generation. But long before the awards, major film roles and Hollywood recognition, there was a Yale student who saw an empty space and decided to create something. Now, her son is looking at that same space through his own generation’s eyes.

The Heritage Production Company is not simply preserving the past. It is building upon it. Vance’s decision to revive the organization demonstrates how legacy can evolve without losing its original purpose. The name has changed, the artistic scope has expanded and a new generation of students is stepping forward, but the fundamental idea remains remarkably similar: Black creatives deserve space to tell their stories. And nearly 70 Yale students have already answered that call.

For Angela Bassett, the organization represented an opportunity at a pivotal point in her own development as an artist. For Slater Vance and the students joining him today, it represents an opportunity to create what comes next.