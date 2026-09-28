For generations of television viewers and radio listeners, Angela Stribling did not simply broadcast—she entered homes with a presence that felt intimate, steady, and unmistakably warm.

The veteran broadcaster, television host, and international jazz vocalist died peacefully at her home on Saturday, September 26 at the age of 58.

Her husband, Ken Washington, Ph.D., shared the news through WHUR 96.3 FM, noting that he and Stribling’s sister, Darlene, were by her side when she passed. A celebration of life will be held in Washington, D.C.

Stribling leaves behind a legacy that touched nearly every corner of Black media—from the formative years of BET and iconic Washington radio to global jazz stages and the quiet intimacy of late-night airwaves.

Photo courtesy of WHUR

Long before audiences could scroll through endless streaming channels or social feeds, figures like Stribling defined the places where Black viewers and listeners went to see and hear themselves reflected. At BET, she established herself as an anchor of the network's early era, spending four years hosting the entertainment news program Screen Scene alongside the late Melvin Lindsey. She also served as a relief host on Video Soul before helping launch BET Jazz, where she co-hosted Jazz Central alongside legendary artists Ramsey Lewis and Lou Rawls, later guiding programs like BET Jazz Discovery and BET Jazz Scene to introduce national audiences to world-renowned masters and emerging talents alike.

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Her impact on radio was equally landmark. Stribling became the first woman to host WHUR’s Original Quiet Storm, the seminal late-night format launched at Howard University in 1976 by Melvin Lindsey. What began as a local broadcast quickly evolved into a nationally recognized radio format and a cornerstone of Black American culture. For Stribling, taking the helm carried deep personal resonance: Lindsey was a close friend and long-time collaborator, having co-hosted both Screen Scene and Baltimore WJZ-TV’s On Time with her. Decades later, Stribling carried that tradition of late-night intimacy into Pillow Talk, her popular WHUR show devoted to music, relationships, and candid conversation.

Photo courtesy of WHUR

That empathy was central to her work. As Stribling noted in a 2021 interview with The Washington Informer, her on-air approach was rooted in genuine care for her audience—a desire to help listeners find connection and happiness in their lives. Her voice was polished enough for national television and unmistakable on radio, yet it never felt distant; she spoke as if addressing a close friend.

Her artistry extended far beyond the studio. Classically trained from childhood, Stribling established herself as a formidable jazz vocalist, touring internationally across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. She shared stages with luminaries including Stevie Wonder and Chaka Khan, and performed for dignitaries such as President Bill Clinton and actor Robert De Niro at a New York event honoring Congressman Charles Rangel.

That extraordinary versatility was built on a foundation of humility and deep industry craft. She began her career as a news intern at Washington’s WTTG-TV and WOL-AM, working her way through programming, sales, production, and on-air hosting. She understood television, radio, and music—but above all, she understood connection.

Following news of her passing, tributes poured in from across the broadcast community. WHUR General Manager Sean Plater remembered her as someone whose presence made everyone feel “welcome and valued,” emphasizing that the station would forever cherish both her distinguished career and her profound personal kindness.