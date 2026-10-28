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Jai Tanner and Jherneé Sawyer bring discovery, business support and legacy together through an experience that goes beyond shopping.

The Blind Brunch and Shop experience once again lived up to its name. As the saying goes ‘three times is a charm,” they should add to that phrase “a little mystery can make a shopping trip memorable.” The past event hosted by sisters Jai Tanner and Jherneé Sawyer served a much larger purpose: connecting women with businesses while celebrating the people, shaping fashion, and encouraging entrepreneurship.

It was 9:00 am when the “Meet and Greet” started at Lonzell’s Performing Arts Center where the ladies would get acquainted and then board a Charter Bus at 11:00am and proceed to their first shopping spot “Get it Girl Boutique in Little Five Points. The inaugural Blind Brunch & Shop Honors Experience™ at a posh Midtown restaurant with a shopping partnership was the perfect idea for the sophisticated ladies who showed up with their credit cards out.

Behind the concept execution are sisters Jermica “Jai” Tanner, co-founder & chief experience architect, and Jherneé Sawyer, co-founder and executive producer. Their vision gives the familiar brunch-and-shopping outing a business purpose, introducing consumers to entrepreneurs and creating opportunities for those introductions to become lasting customer relationships.

That purpose helps explain why Tanner created Blind Brunch & Shop. “I longed for a sister when I was an only child, Jherneé and I are 12 yrs apart. Before our mother passed away recently, I told her I wanted to create a business for my sister and I to show others the importance of sisterhood and how we can be sisters and work together, be friends and grow together. It’s possible.”

When it comes to “Blind Bruch and Shop”, the surprise is the invitation; discovery and meaningful business support are the mission. Through curated experiences, the platform brings shoppers into contact with businesses they might otherwise overlook, turning an enjoyable day out into an opportunity to explore, purchase and connect,” exclaimed Jai.

Including a boutique in the experience creates space for guests to discover its offerings while placing the business within a broader conversation about style, visibility and entrepreneurship.

With its inaugural Honors Experience, the platform added another dimension: recognizing the people whose work creates opportunities for others.

The new annual recognition program was established to celebrate fashion designers, fashion industry influencers, fashion business trailblazers and industry power players. Its ambition extends beyond a single afternoon, setting the foundation for a distinction that business owners and industry leaders can aspire to earn.

“Every award has a beginning, and every legacy starts with those who establish the standard,” Tanner said in the announcement.

Named as the inaugural Industry Power Player Award recipients were Cerese and Deborah Dolman, the mother-daughter entrepreneurs behind Cerese D Jewelry and Cerese D Magazine. Their selection placed multigenerational entrepreneurship at the heart of the program’s first chapter, highlighting the relationship between creativity, influence and legacy.

The October “Power of Pink” theme also designated Darlene McCoy Jackson for recognition. An experience host and brand ambassador, Jackson was selected for her courage as a breast cancer survivor and her career across radio, music, authorship, speaking, entertainment and ministry.

Together, those selections gave the occasion a focus that reached beyond fashion: honoring resilience, acknowledging leadership and recognizing the work behind a public-facing brand.

For Tanner and Sawyer, Blind Brunch & Shop is building a model in which enjoyment and economic opportunity share the same itinerary. A meal brings people together. A surprise shopping destination introduces a business.