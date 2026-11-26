What happens when the whole team can ask AI a question and work through the answer together? That idea took center stage at an exclusive Atlanta launch that brought business, technology, and cultural leaders together for a look at Dopppel, the city’s homegrown AI company. In our recent interview, we explored Dopppelgangs, a feature that gives groups a shared chat where they can brainstorm with AI, weigh options, and decide what to do next.

Mo Clark: The Vision Behind the Innovation

Dopppel: What inspired the creation of Dopppel AI, and what makes your platform stand out in an increasingly competitive AI industry?

We started Dopppel with two goals: to make AI available to everyone for free and to help businesses connect with real people.

As we've used the product ourselves and learned from our early users, our direction has evolved. One of the features we introduced was group conversations, where you and up to 15 friends can talk with each other and bring AI into the discussion when it's useful.

A lot of what we build comes from things we need ourselves. We start by solving our own problems, then see if those same solutions can benefit other people.

We also recognized an opportunity to approach digital advertising differently. Businesses increasingly struggle with bots and artificial engagement. Through contextual advertising, we want to help businesses connect with real people while generating revenue that keeps Dopppel free for users.

Ultimately, we're building something that benefits both sides. People get access to useful AI tools without paying a subscription, and businesses have a meaningful way to reach potential customers.

Mo Clark: Bridging Technology and Human Connection

How does Dopppel AI balance technological innovation with the human experience?

Dopppel: We want to change how people interact with technology by making AI something they can use together, not just individually.

With Dopppel, people can plan trips, decide where to eat, create shared grocery lists, vote on ideas, and collaborate on projects. Technology doesn't always have to be a one-person experience.

We also want AI to feel natural and approachable. For example, Dopppel supports conversations and translations in dozens of languages. You can speak to it naturally, which opens up opportunities for learning and communicating with people you might not otherwise be able to communicate with.

Another important part of our vision is personalization. We want Dopppel to become more useful as it gets to know you, understanding your preferences and helping you with things that matter in your everyday life.

We pay close attention to how people use the platform and what they ask for. Technology moves quickly, but we don't want to build features just because we can. We want to build things people actually need.

For us, the human experience should always drive the technology, not the other way around.

Mo Clark: Breaking Barriers Through AI

How can Dopppel AI empower individuals and brands to expand their reach, increase productivity, and unlock new possibilities?

Dopppel: One thing that really stood out to me was realizing how many people were using AI primarily as a search engine, if they were using it at all.

Because I work with technology and AI every day, I assumed people were doing much more with it. But after talking with people outside the tech industry, I realized there was a much bigger gap than I expected. That helped shape our direction with Dopppel.

For entrepreneurs and small businesses, AI can be incredibly useful. You can use it to develop business ideas, create marketing strategies, research opportunities, organize your schedule, and collaborate with your team. These are things that can help someone accomplish more without necessarily needing a large staff or budget.

I've often said that if you're not doing three to ten times more with AI, you may not be getting the most out of it. That's not a guarantee of productivity, but it speaks to how much opportunity I believe exists.

On the business side, we're also creating opportunities through contextual advertising. Instead of showing random advertisements, we focus on what's relevant to the conversation. If someone is discussing dinner plans, a restaurant advertisement makes more sense than an advertisement for shoes.

And we want to accomplish that without giving advertisers access to people's private conversations or personal information.

Our goal is to help individuals become more productive while giving businesses better opportunities to connect with potential customers.

Mo Clark: Innovation, Challenges & Responsibility

What challenges have you encountered while developing Dopppel AI, and how is your company addressing concerns surrounding responsible AI usage?

Dopppel: Privacy and trust are extremely important to us, especially as AI becomes more personalized.

One of the challenges is finding the right balance between making AI more useful and making sure people maintain control of their information.

Our philosophy is simple: your data belongs to you.

With Dopppel, users can download a copy of their information or delete it from the platform. We use stored information to support things like memory and personalization, but that information is intended to benefit the user. People can see what Dopppel remembers about them, correct it, or delete it.

We don't sell personal information, and we don't use people's conversations to train AI models. Advertisers never see private conversations, names, or contact details. Ads are picked from the topic of a conversation, not from who you are.

Another responsibility we take seriously is helping people understand what AI can and cannot do.

One misconception I'd like to change is the idea that using AI somehow makes people less capable or that it should replace their ability to think for themselves. I see AI as a tool that helps people learn faster, communicate better, and solve problems. But you still have to think critically and verify the information it provides.

AI isn't always right, and it certainly can't solve every problem. But used responsibly, it can help people explore ideas and move in the right direction much faster. I believe we have a responsibility to make AI both useful and trustworthy.

Mo Clark: The Future of Dopppel AI

Looking ahead over the next three to five years, what is your ultimate vision for Dopppel AI? What exciting developments can consumers anticipate, and what legacy do you hope your company will establish within the technology industry?

Dopppel: I hope Dopppel gives entrepreneurs, creators, and the next generation of innovators greater access to information and tools that can help them move forward.

Not everyone has the same resources, education, or opportunities. But having a place where you can ask questions, learn something new, get help in different languages, or work through an idea can make a real difference.

Over the next three to five years, we want to continue expanding Dopppel, improving personalization, and building tools that make AI more useful in people's everyday lives.

At the same time, I think it's important to remain flexible. Technology is advancing so quickly that it's difficult to predict exactly what AI will look like five years from now.

One thing I've learned from building products is that you can have a vision for how people will use something, but once you put it into the world, your users help shape what it becomes.

That's why we'll continue listening to feedback and building around what people actually need.

Of course, we'd love for Dopppel to become one of the major players in AI. But what matters more to me is the impact we have along the way.

If we can build something that helps people learn, create, start businesses, and accomplish things they might not have thought possible before, while keeping those tools accessible to everyone, I think that's a legacy worth building.