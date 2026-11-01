Some songs entertain us, while others become part of the soundtrack to our lives.

That connection was at the heart of Majic 102.1 Under the Stars, held Saturday, October 24, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, Texas.

Headlined by 12-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, the concert brought together generations of R&B through memorable music, soulful performances and songs that continue to resonate with audiences.

Produced by Majic 102.1 Radio and Live Nation, the evening featured performances by Babyface, Keyshia Cole, Houston’s own Tanya Nolan, MAJOR. and Jevon Dewand, creating a musical celebration that honored R&B’s enduring influence.

Babyface Takes the Stage (photo by Pamela Broussard.)

Babyface Takes Audiences Down Memory Lane

Babyface is more than a legendary recording artist. He is an acclaimed songwriter and producer whose work has shaped generations of R&B hits. His remarkable catalog spans artists from Bobby Brown and Boyz II Men to Toni Braxton, Madonna, Beyoncé and SZA, underscoring his enduring influence on the sound of contemporary music.

At Majic 102.1 Under the Stars, Babyface brought that legacy to life with a performance that reminded audiences why his music remains timeless. His delivery of “Whip Appeal” highlighted the smooth vocals and romantic sensibility that have long defined his artistry.

One of the evening’s most touching moments came with “A Song for Mama,” the beloved ballad from the 1997 film Soul Food.

As Babyface performed, the large LCD screen displayed photographs of mothers and influential women, including his own mother, actress Irma P. Hall, who portrayed Big Mama in Soul Food, and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The images added a deeply personal dimension to the performance, creating a visual tribute to mothers and the women whose love, guidance and influence shape our lives.

The combination of Babyface’s heartfelt vocals and the meaningful imagery gave the song renewed emotional resonance.

A Songwriter Whose Influence Spans Generations

Babyface’s impact reaches far beyond his own recordings. As a songwriter and producer, he has helped shape contemporary R&B through collaborations with some of music’s most celebrated artists.

His body of work includes enduring hits associated with Bobby Brown, Toni Braxton, Whitney Houston, Tevin Campbell, Karyn White, The Whispers, Johnny Gill and Boyz II Men.

Songs such as Boyz II Men’s “End of the Road” and “I’ll Make Love to You,” Toni Braxton’s “Breathe Again” and Tevin Campbell’s “Can We Talk” reflect the songwriting and production sensibilities that helped define R&B during pivotal decades.

His influence continues to reach new generations of artists, reinforcing his place among the architects of modern R&B.

At the concert, the familiarity and lasting appeal of his music served as a reminder that great songwriting can transcend eras, connecting longtime fans with listeners discovering these songs anew.

Houston’s Own Tanya Nolan Returns by Popular Demand

Photo courtesy of Majic 102.1 Under the Stars

By popular demand, Billboard-charting recording artist Tanya Nolan returned to the stage at Majic 102.1 Under the Stars, delivering a standout performance of her latest R&B hit, “Reckless,” along with other songs from her catalog.

Her return marked a full-circle moment for the versatile vocalist, who had previously performed at the event several years ago.

Accompanied by line dancers during “Reckless,” Nolan brought soulful vocals, movement and undeniable stage presence to the Houston concert.

The dancers’ choreography was on point, adding an energetic visual element to a performance that showcased Nolan’s artistry and connection with audiences.

“Coming back to Majic 102.1 Under the Stars and being welcomed back by popular demand means so much to me,” said Nolan. “There is something special about performing for an audience that embraces your music and wants to see you return. I loved bringing ‘Reckless’ to the stage with the line dancers, along with performing other songs from my catalog. Sharing the stage with such incredible artists made the experience even more special, and I’m grateful to Majic 102.1 and everyone who continues to support my music.”

Photo courtesy of Majic 102.1 Under the Stars

Sharing the stage with an all-star lineup featuring Babyface, Keyshia Cole, MAJOR. and Jevon Dewand, Nolan showcased the musical range that has established her presence across R&B, soul, smooth jazz and gospel.

Nolan’s return to the Majic stage came during a year of notable accomplishments across multiple musical formats.

Her smooth jazz single “Impossible,” produced by acclaimed UK producer SoulPersona (Morgan Howell), has been making an impact at smooth jazz radio, while her Billboard No. 1 Gospel Airplay hit “Blessings” marked a significant career achievement.

Her international reach continues to expand as well. Nolan’s uplifting anthem “Let’s Celebrate” spent 18 consecutive weeks on Shazam’s Top 50 Chart in China, extending her reach to listeners around the world.

Her catalog also includes fan favorites such as “Honey,” “Like Water,” “Pace Yourself” featuring Grammy Award-winning singer Raheem DeVaughn, “My Best” featuring CeeLo Green, and “Good Woman,” the Adult R&B hit that helped introduce her to Billboard audiences.

With soulful vocals, meaningful storytelling and a willingness to explore multiple musical styles, Nolan continues to build a distinctive artistic identity.

Her return by popular demand to Majic 102.1 Under the Stars underscored the connection she has established with audiences and her ability to bring her music to life onstage.

MAJOR. Brings Soulful Excellence to the Stage

Photo courtesy of Majic 102.1 Under the Stars

MAJOR. brought his own brand of soulful excellence to the concert, delivering a performance that highlighted the expressive vocals and heartfelt approach that have become hallmarks of his artistry.

Known for the uplifting hit “Why I Love You,” MAJOR. has built a connection with listeners through music that celebrates love and emotional sincerity.

His appearance added another dimension to the evening’s celebration of R&B, complementing the established classics with his own contemporary sound.

Jevon Dewand Delivers a Surprise With Jazze Pha

Photo courtesy of Majic 102.1 Under the Stars

Jevon Dewand added another memorable moment to the evening with a surprise appearance by acclaimed producer and artist Jazze Pha during his performance.

The unexpected collaboration brought an added element of excitement to the concert and gave audiences another highlight in an evening filled with R&B talent.

The surprise appearance added to the evening’s celebratory atmosphere, showcasing the connections between artists and the collaborative spirit that has long been part of R&B and hip-hop culture.

Keyshia Cole was included in the evening’s all-star lineup.

Known for her emotionally direct songwriting and songs exploring love, heartbreak and personal growth, Cole brought her recognizable presence to a concert celebrating R&B across generations.

Her inclusion added another familiar voice to the evening’s musical mix that brought together established stars and contemporary performers.

A Night Celebrating R&B Across Generations

Majic 102.1 Under the Stars offered a celebration of R&B’s ability to connect generations through music, memories and shared experiences.

Babyface anchored the evening with a catalog that has influenced countless artists and listeners, while Tanya Nolan delivered a standout performance of “Reckless,” supported by line dancers whose choreography was on point.

MAJOR. brought soulful excellence to the stage, Jevon Dewand surprised audiences with Jazze Pha, and Keyshia Cole added a welcome touch to the lineup.

The concert underscored the importance of live music as a space where beloved classics and contemporary sounds can exist side by side.

From Babyface’s enduring songwriting legacy to the surprise collaboration and the individual performances throughout the evening, the event highlighted the continuing vitality of R&B.

For fans gathered at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Majic 102.1 Under the Stars was an opportunity to celebrate music that has shaped their lives while embracing the artists carrying the genre forward.

Follow the Artists on Instagram

Babyface: @babyface

Keyshia Cole: @keyshiacole

Tanya Nolan: @iamtanyanolan

MAJOR.: @nowthatsmajor