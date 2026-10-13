Atlanta knows a thing or two about making a statement, especially when beauty, fashion and Black excellence are involved. And when Bronner Bros. enters the conversation? Baby, you already know the beauty game is about to get interesting.

On Saturday, October 10, 2026, the iconic Bronner Bros. brand brought its celebration of beauty, creativity and entrepreneurship to the Riverside EpiCenter in Austell, Georgia, for a day dedicated to the industry’s rising talent and the trailblazers who helped pave the way.

With the 2026 Student Summit and the second annual Beauty Icon Awards sharing the spotlight, this year’s celebration delivered a powerful message: Black beauty has a rich history, an undeniable influence and a future that looks brighter than ever.

And trust us, this wasn’t your average beauty industry gathering.

Where Beauty Meets the Culture

For generations, Bronner Bros. has been more than a recognizable name in hair care. It’s been a cultural institution, a launching pad for beauty professionals and a place where creativity gets permission to be as bold, colorful and unapologetic as it wants to be.

The story began in 1947, when brothers Nathaniel H. Bronner Sr. and Arthur E. Bronner Sr. started teaching cosmetologists at Atlanta’s Butler Street YMCA. What started as an educational initiative eventually grew into one of the beauty industry’s most recognizable events, helping create opportunities for generations of hairstylists, barbers, educators and entrepreneurs.

Think about it. Before social media tutorials, viral wig installations and million-dollar beauty influencer deals, there were industry pioneers building businesses, teaching techniques and creating products that would become staples in Black households.

Bronner Bros. helped make room for those dreams.

And nearly eight decades later, the mission continues to evolve.

Midnight Bloom: The Icons Deserve Their Flowers

Now, let’s talk about the glamour!

The 2026 Beauty Icon Awards embraced the theme Midnight Bloom, a celebration of growth, resilience and the beautiful things that happen when talent meets determination.

Executive produced by Kelly Keith, the black-tie affair was designed to recognize the innovators, entrepreneurs and cultural tastemakers whose contributions have transformed the beauty industry.

And the honoree lineup? Absolutely deserving of a standing ovation.

Among the celebrated names were celebrity hairstylist and wig entrepreneur Tokyo Stylez, whose artistry has helped redefine modern celebrity hair; Lisa Price, the visionary founder of Carol’s Daughter; and Olamide Olowe, the groundbreaking entrepreneur behind Topicals.

The celebration also recognized celebrity braider Xia Charles, renowned photographer and director Derek Blanks, Design Essentials founder Cornell McBride Sr., and beauty industry leader Germaine Bolds-Leftridge.

Different journeys. Different talents. One common thread: impact.

These are individuals who didn’t simply participate in the beauty industry. They helped shape it.

Because behind every flawless hairstyle, innovative beauty product and picture-perfect campaign is someone who took a chance on a dream, invested in their craft and refused to give up when the journey got difficult.

And sometimes, the most beautiful part of success isn’t the finished look. It’s everything it took to get there.

The Next Generation Came Ready to Create

While the evening belonged to the icons, the daytime celebration focused on the future.

The Bronner Bros. Student Summit, presented in partnership with Vivacé by KISS and featuring VIVATRESS, created space for aspiring beauty professionals to learn, connect and explore the possibilities waiting beyond beauty school.

The program featured educational opportunities, industry discussions, networking experiences and the highly anticipated Fantasy Braid Competition.

And if you know anything about the creativity behind braiding, you know this wasn’t simply about neat parts and beautiful edges.

Braiding is art. It’s heritage. It’s storytelling. It’s technique. And in the right hands, it’s pure magic.

With the competition centered on the theme Nature’s Wonders, student artists were challenged to think beyond everyday hairstyles and explore imaginative designs that showcased their technical ability and creative vision.

The summit promoted $5,000 in cash awards and more than $50,000 in product giveaways, reinforcing the importance of investing in emerging beauty talent.

For aspiring stylists, experiences like these can be game-changing. One introduction could lead to a mentorship. One competition could spark a career opportunity. One moment of confidence could inspire someone to finally launch that beauty business they’ve been dreaming about.

That’s the beauty of creating access.

More Than Hair, Honey — It’s Big Business!

Let’s be clear: the beauty industry is about much more than looking good.

It’s about ownership, economic opportunity, cultural expression and creating something that can outlive its founder.

From the neighborhood salon owner who knows everybody’s business before the appointment even starts (you know the one!) to the celebrity stylist traveling the world with A-list clientele, beauty professionals have long been entrepreneurs, innovators and community builders.

Bronner Bros. continues to recognize that influence by connecting established industry leaders with aspiring professionals and emerging entrepreneurs.

With Vivacé by KISS serving as a major partner for the 2026 celebration, the event also emphasized the role of brands in supporting artistry, education and the next generation of beauty professionals.

And that’s what makes this celebration especially meaningful.

It’s not simply about who has the best hairstyle, the most followers or the hottest product on the market.

It’s about who’s creating opportunities, building sustainable businesses, opening doors and making sure the next generation doesn’t have to start from scratch.

Because a beautiful legacy is even better when someone else gets to build on it.

The Crown Is Cultural

There’s something special about the relationship between Black culture and beauty.

Our hairstyles have told stories of identity, individuality, resistance, celebration and pride. From intricate braids and sculpted updos to natural curls, precision cuts and glamorous wigs, Black beauty has always been an art form with a personality of its own.

And while trends may come and go, the creativity behind them remains timeless.

That’s why the Bronner Bros. legacy matters.

It represents a community that has consistently transformed imagination into innovation and passion into purpose.