Tisha Campbell is entering a powerful new chapter. The award-winning actress, comedian, singer and beloved television icon recently celebrated a cover reveal and the release of her deeply personal book, The A Word: A Mother’s Journey Through Autism and Love, during an intimate gathering in Atlanta.

For decades, Campbell has entertained audiences with unforgettable performances in Martin, House Party, School Dazeand My Wife and Kids. Now, Tisha Campbell is sharing her journey with motherhood, autism advocacy and raising her son Xen in a story that goes far beyond Hollywood.

Tisha Campbell Shares the Story Behind The A Word

Campbell was celebrated during Rolling Out’s Cover Conversations: Cover Reveal + Book Release, where actress and comedian Pretty Vee moderated a candid conversation about motherhood, purpose, advocacy and the experiences that ultimately inspired Campbell to tell her story.

The evening gave audiences an opportunity to see a different side of the entertainer they have watched for decades—not simply Tisha Campbell the actress, but Tisha Campbell the mother, author, advocate and woman behind the laughter.

Motherhood Becomes a Mission

In The A Word: A Mother’s Journey Through Autism and Love, Campbell chronicles her experience raising her son Xen, who was diagnosed with autism.

Her story explores the realities of navigating therapies, education and misconceptions while advocating for her child. At its heart, however, the book is also about love, resilience, family and the lessons Campbell discovered throughout her journey as a mother.

During the Atlanta conversation, Campbell opened up about advocating for her son and finding an even deeper sense of purpose through motherhood.

The discussion carried the humor and warmth audiences have long associated with Campbell while allowing room for vulnerability and reflection.

Tisha Campbell Steps Into Her Role as an Author

The release of The A Word also represents a creative full-circle moment for Campbell.

Long before Hollywood knew her name, writing was among her earliest creative outlets. Returning to the written word gives Campbell another way to connect with audiences—this time through her own experiences rather than through a character.

After building a career spanning television, film, music and comedy, Campbell is adding another title to her already impressive résumé: author.

More Than a Celebrity Memoir

What makes Campbell's story especially meaningful is its focus on a subject that reaches far beyond celebrity.

Families raising children on the autism spectrum often navigate questions surrounding education, therapy, advocacy, acceptance and the challenge of ensuring their children are understood and supported.

By sharing her family's experiences, Campbell is contributing her voice to a much larger conversation about autism, parenting and advocacy.

Her journey also underscores the importance of listening to people on the autism spectrum as they describe their own experiences and needs.

Photos by cassiexcomp

A Powerful New Chapter for Tisha Campbell

At a point in her career when Campbell could simply celebrate an extraordinary entertainment legacy, she continues to evolve.

Actress. Comedian. Singer. Mother. Advocate. Author.

The Atlanta celebration wasn't simply about unveiling a magazine cover or introducing another celebrity book. It represented a woman using the platform she has built over decades to share a deeply personal story that may help other families feel seen and encourage meaningful conversations.

Tisha Campbell has given audiences countless reasons to laugh throughout her career. With The A Word: A Mother’s Journey Through Autism and Love, she is giving readers another reason to listen.