Hosted by Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, the new video podcast creates space for candid conversations about motherhood, mental health, hormones, aging and the health experiences Black women don’t always discuss openly.

For Black women, conversations about health can be deeply personal, complicated and, at times, left unspoken. Black Girl Vitamins is looking to change that by pulling up a chair and creating a space where those conversations can happen openly.

The Black-owned health and wellness brand has launched Kitchen Confessions, a new video podcast centered on the health, wellness and life experiences of Black women. Hosted by physician and Married to Medicine cast member Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, the series brings physicians, entrepreneurs, mothers and community leaders together for candid conversations that combine personal experiences with professional insight.

Rather than limiting wellness to what happens inside a doctor’s office, Kitchen Confessions takes a broader look at the stages and experiences that can shape a woman’s health and sense of self. Topics throughout the series include motherhood, mental health, aging, perimenopause, self-care and identity, along with conversations about what women often wish they had known before entering new chapters of their lives.

Pulling Up a Chair for Real Conversations

The first season features a diverse lineup of women bringing both lived experience and expertise to the table. Guests include psychiatrist and fellow Married to Medicine cast member Dr. Mimi Sanders; entrepreneur Kesha “Pea” Ward, wife of Grammy Award-winning rapper 2 Chainz; and Christina “Ms. Basketball” Granville.

The inaugural season premiered September 23 with an episode focused on pregnancy and motherhood. The conversation goes beyond the physical realities of becoming a mother, touching on identity, relationships, career, mental health and the emotional adjustments that can accompany motherhood. Black Girl Vitamins’ accompanying editorial content emphasizes that maternal wellness includes mental health and acknowledges that women can simultaneously love motherhood while navigating feelings of overwhelm or changes in their sense of identity. (Black Girl Vitamins⁠)

Upcoming conversations will continue expanding the definition of women’s wellness. Aging and perimenopause are among the next topics on the table, while future episodes are expected to explore PCOS, weight management, exercise, fibroids and beauty.

Making Black Women’s Wellness Visible

For Black Girl Vitamins, Kitchen Confessions represents another step in the company’s efforts to use storytelling alongside its health and wellness products. The podcast follows the brand’s short film The Visit and continues its focus on creating content reflecting the health experiences of Black women.

“Black women deserve to see the full range of their health and wellness experiences reflected in the conversations around them,” Jennifer Juma, Chief Strategy Officer at Black Girl Vitamins, said in announcing the series. She described Kitchen Confessions as an opportunity to bring personal experiences and expert perspectives together in a way that connects with women’s everyday lives.

Founded in 2021, Black Girl Vitamins has positioned itself as a wellness brand focused specifically on the nutritional needs of Black women. In addition to developing supplements, the company says its broader initiatives include partnerships with medical professionals, collaborations with organizations serving Black communities and a $100,000 scholarship fund supporting women pursuing careers in healthcare.

With Kitchen Confessions, that mission is moving beyond the supplement bottle and into conversation.

At its core, the series is built around a simple concept: sometimes the conversations that matter most happen when women feel comfortable enough to tell the truth about what they are experiencing.

And for Black women navigating motherhood, hormones, mental health, aging, relationships and everything in between, Kitchen Confessions is making room at the table.