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September’s increase comes as more Black women enter the labor force—and find that employment opportunities are not keeping pace.

Black women’s unemployment rate climbed to 6.8% in September 2026, up from 5.6% in August, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The increase of 1.2 percentage points put their unemployment rate at more than twice that of white women, whose rate was 2.9%. These figures cover women ages 20 and older and are seasonally adjusted.

The increase highlights an uneven labor market. While the national unemployment rate stood at 4.2%, Black women faced a substantially higher rate of joblessness. Employers added just 29,000 payroll jobs in September, and the government revised July and August employment gains downward by a combined 60,000.

The Numbers Behind the Story

Black women’s unemployment rate moved higher over the past two months:

Month Unemployment rate July 2026 5.4% August 2026 5.6% September 2026 6.8%

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics data published through the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Figures represent Black women ages 20 and older, seasonally adjusted.

September’s rate was still below the 7.5% recorded a year earlier, making the current picture more complicated than a steady, yearlong rise. Nevertheless, the latest monthly increase signals renewed difficulty finding work.

More Women Seeking Work, but Hiring Falls Short

An important detail sits beneath the headline: the number of employed Black women actually increased in September.

Approximately 95,000 more Black women were employed than in August. However, their labor force grew by approximately 242,000, and the number counted as unemployed increased by approximately 147,000. Their labor force participation rate—the share working or actively seeking work—rose from 60.6% to 61.9%. These changes are calculated from BLS estimates.

That means the higher unemployment rate should not be described simply as 147,000 Black women losing their jobs. The figures show that employment growth did not keep pace with the increase in women participating in the labor market.

The Pressure Extends Beyond a Paycheck

For a household navigating unemployment, the consequences can reach well beyond a missed payday. A prolonged job search can mean drawing down savings, delaying bills, postponing career plans or reconsidering childcare arrangements.

The broader picture for women also raises concerns. The National Women’s Law Center reported that 451,000 fewer women ages 20 and older were in the labor force in September than in January, compared with 13,000 more men. Those figures apply to women and men overall, rather than specifically to Black workers.

What the Unemployment Rate Does—and Does Not—Tell Us

The unemployment rate measures joblessness among people participating in the labor force. It does not capture everyone who wants employment. BLS reported that 5.8 million people nationwide wanted a job in September but were outside the labor force because they had not recently searched or were unavailable to work.

The monthly report also does not establish a single cause for Black women’s increase. Assigning the rise entirely to layoffs, a particular policy or one industry would go beyond what these figures demonstrate.

What September’s numbers do show is a substantial gap in access to employment. More Black women were working, but even more were entering or returning to the labor market without immediately finding jobs. For employers and policymakers, that leaves a pressing question: how will an economy adding jobs ensure those opportunities reach Black women?