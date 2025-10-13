On Saturday, October 11, 2025, the energy inside the Riverside EpiCenter in Austell, GA was nothing short of electric. The air was filled with excitement, elegance, and pride as the legendary Bronner Brothers—a name synonymous with innovation in the beauty world—hosted their inaugural Beauty Icon Awards, marking 75 years of celebrating Black beauty, creativity, and culture.

Presented in partnership with Vivace and Red by KISS, the red carpet was a living, breathing time capsule of glamour. Everywhere you turned, you could feel the decades of artistry and excellence that have shaped the way Black beauty moves through the world.

The evening was beautifully hosted by journalist and TV personality Segun Oduolowu alongside Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shamea Morton, who kept the room engaged, laughing, and inspired.

Advertisement

Honoring the Icons Who Defined Beauty and Broke Barriers

When Chaka Khan entered the room, the crowd rose to their feet. The Queen of Funk was honored for her trailblazing influence in both music and beauty—her style has long set the standard for generations of women who see beauty as both expression and power.

Alongside her, beauty mogul Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart, the fearless founder of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, was celebrated for her business brilliance and authenticity, proving that purpose and profit can coexist.

Advertisement

Then came Danessa Myricks, the self-taught makeup artist whose creativity has changed the face of beauty. Her brand, Danessa Myricks Beauty, has become a symbol of inclusion, artistry, and limitless imagination.

Other honorees included a powerhouse lineup of creators and innovators:

• Allen Cooley, Beauty Photographer & Commercial Director

• Nastacia “Nas” Brady, Master Braider & Founder of Sevven Braid Studio

• George E. Johnson, the late pioneer behind Afro Sheen & Ultra Sheen

• Terence Davidson, Celebrity Hairstylist known for his bold creativity

• Shaina Rainford, Founder & CEO of Bask & Lather

• Derek J, Celebrity Hairstylist and TV Personality

• Sly Huncho, Barber & Entrepreneur

• Cliff Vmir, Celebrity Hairstylist & Founder of Femme Haircare

• Kevin Kirk, Master Hairstylist

• Jasmine “RazorChic” Collins, Hairstylist & Educator changing how we see beauty

Each honoree shared one common thread — their ability to transform the culture with their gift. From the salon chair to the stage, these icons reminded everyone that Black beauty isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s about legacy, confidence, and self-expression.

A Night Full of Stars and Style

The room glowed with star power. Actor Keith D. Robinson, actress Nzingha Imani, TV personality Marlo Hampton, singer Terrell Carter, and Banner were among the celebrities in attendance, each showing up in support of the movement that has long celebrated our roots and redefined beauty standards.

From sequined gowns to sharp tuxedos, it wasn’t just a red carpet—it was a fashion statement. Conversations flowed like music, cameras flashed nonstop, and the atmosphere felt like family. Everyone there knew they were witnessing history being made.

More Than an Award — A Movement

The Beauty Icon Awards were more than a ceremony—they were a declaration of pride, purpose, and perseverance. The event featured a live “museum of beauty” that walked guests through decades of hairstyles, trends, and innovations—proof that Black beauty has always been at the forefront of creativity and influence.

Bronner Brothers, a family name that has shaped generations of stylists and entrepreneurs, used this moment to remind the world that their mission is bigger than hair—it’s about empowerment.

As the night came to a close, the message was clear: Black beauty is art. It’s legacy. It’s love. And it will continue to evolve, inspire, and uplift for generations to come.